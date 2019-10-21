TWIN FALLS — The 14th annual Magic Valley Health Fair on Saturday will offer a wealth of information, free health screenings and low-cost blood work.
“The health fair offers an opportunity to get preventative care at little or no cost,” Susan Nickell of the Times-News said.
The Times-News puts on the event with support from St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Wright Physical Therapy, Your Health Idaho and Miracle Ear.
The health fair starts at 7 a.m. and runs until noon at the Health Sciences and Human Services Building at the College of Southern Idaho, on North College Avenue in Twin Falls.
The building’s two floors will be filled with vendors, and many of the classrooms will be used for screenings.
“It’s the partners that make this so successful each year,” Nickell said.
For some of those providers, it’s a tradition to be part of the health fair.
“St. Luke’s is pleased to continue supporting and participating in the Magic Valley Health Fair,” St. Luke’s spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome said. “This provides a chance for participants to learn about health care information, connect with many community resources and create an avenue for access to needed services.”
Bryan Wright of Wright Physical Therapy expressed a deep commitment to sponsoring the annual health fair.
“We believe in the vitality of each of our community members and know that by sponsoring this event, it can be perpetuated and improved upon every year for all citizens in the Magic Valley,” Wright said.
Free flu shots will be available, while supplies last, from Wellness Tree Clinic.
Blood tests, offered at a greatly reduced cost, will be available to check glucose levels, hemoglobin, PSA and other panels.
Each hour, seminars lasting approximately 15 minutes will take place. At 8 a.m., Magic Valley Paramedics will demonstrate hands-only CPR. The 9 a.m. topic will be vaping, presented by South Central Public Health District. At 10 a.m. Your Health Idaho will explain how to find health insurance through the marketplace website. Magic Valley Paramedics will return at 11 a.m. to talk about the Stop the Bleed campaign.
“As Idaho’s health insurance exchange, it’s important for us to support Idahoans in all manner of health and wellness,” said Pat Kelly, executive director of Your Health Idaho. “We believe finding the right insurance coverage is an important step to maintaining a happy and healthy lifestyle.”
Three dermatologists will provide skin screenings. The Lions Club will conduct vision screenings. Balance testing will be performed by Body Balance. Hearing tests will be done by Miracle Ear, and the CSI Dental Lab students will perform oral cancer screenings. Well water testing will also be offered.
Door prizes will be awarded, and a free shuttle will be available to drive those needing a ride from the parking lot to the front door. The building has elevators for easy access to both floors of vendors.
