× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District said Thursday it is seeing COVID-19 rates remain high among residents between the ages of 18-39 in the region

The district said it urges residents to take precautions to prevent exposure to young adults.

“These are often the people we see working in our essential jobs,” Logan Hudson, the public health division director, said in a statement. “They are exposed to hundreds of people every day which puts them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. We can protect them by wearing masks and urging the people around us to practice social distancing.”

Social distancing means keeping 6 feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household. Residents can also protect themselves and their community by washing their hands regularly and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

“We are also calling on our young adults to be extra careful with their health. They are less likely to die from COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean they can’t get very sick," health district Director Melody Bowyer said. "Cases of stroke, blood clots leading to amputation, and more severe symptoms have been reported in previously healthy and young people. If you contract COVID-19 there is also the possibility of unintentionally passing the disease on to someone who won’t fare as well, like a grandparent or loved one with a compromised immune system.”

The health district urges residents to avoid areas, events and businesses that don’t prioritize their health.

“If an area becomes too crowded, go somewhere else. You have more power to protect your health than anyone else,” Bowyer said.

SCPHD is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19: one in Spanish at 208-737-5965, and one in English at 208-737-1138. These hotlines currently run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Please refer to https://phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers, guidance and resources. Refer to https://coronavirus.idaho.gov for Idaho-specific information and guidance.