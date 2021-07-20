Health District urges residents to take precautions after rabid bat discovered in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY — A bat caught in Blaine County tested positive for rabies Tuesday. This is the first bat this year to test positive for rabies in south central Idaho.

The virus can cause a fatal disease in both people and their pets. The South Central Public Health District reminds residents to take precautions around bats and make sure their dogs, cats and horses are vaccinated for rabies.

“Bat bites are extremely small and hard to see. Any suspected exposure should be taken seriously as rabies is nearly always fatal,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager. “If you have contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it’s important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment”.

+2 Avoid rabies by avoiding wild animals When it comes to rabies, doctors agree avoiding bats is a key preventative measure.

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem and most do not carry rabies. If you see a bat, please give it plenty of space. Do not try to touch, kill or trap the bat unless you are concerned someone came into contact with the animal. Only attempt a bat capture if you can do it safely and avoid direct contact with the animal at all times.

If you have contact with a bat and need it tested, please call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971 to speak with a Health District epidemiologist. Do not bring live bats into health district offices.

