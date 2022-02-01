Health district stops investigating all cases as COVID number soar

TWIN FALLS — Health officials will no longer investigate every COVID-19 case in south-central Idaho as the region sees the latest surge of the pandemic, which is breaking records as case counts climb.

The South Central Public Health District said it would need to hire at least 17 new full-time staff members to keep up with the average of 150 cases being reported in the area each day.

South-central Idaho has a 37% test positivity rate in the latest reports available, almost double the peak rate in the last case surge and more than seven times the recommended safety threshold, the health district said.

A 37% positivity rate means that of every 100 tests, 37 return positive for COVID-19. Health officials nationwide say a positivity rate below 5% is the goal.

“More than a third of our neighbors and family members testing for COVID-19 are actually sick with the disease. That’s incredibly alarming,” said health district division administrator Logan Hudson said in a statement. “This disease is spreading at a rate faster than we’ve ever seen before.”

The health district says it doesn’t have the infrastructure to provide for such a large increase in staffing in such a short time period.

Once positive cases are sorted from the other lab results, it takes an average of 10 minutes per case to enter information into databases used for public reporting and an additional 30-45 minutes to conduct a full investigation on a case. Investigations are not required to report a case but are helpful in confirming ethnicity, employment, and other demographic details that help track disease spread and community resource needs.

Following state health officials' recommendations, South Central Public Health has scaled back investigations to focus on high-risk residents, including people living in congregated living facilities such as long-term care facilities and jails, residents who have been hospitalized, and health care and other frontline workers.

“This change in procedure means we are no longer going to be the first ones reaching out to many of our residents who test positive. We won’t be able to collect quite as much data, and we will rely more heavily on the accuracy of the lab reports sent to us,” Hudson said.

The district is asking residents who test positive for COVID-19 to assist this new process by self-reporting symptoms and other illness data on a secure online form. This data will stay confidential and will be used to help epidemiologists track the disease.

More people are getting sick in less time

The presence of omicron, a highly infectious COVID-19 variant, has pushed the region's current case surge to grow faster than previous surges. In the 2021 fall wave, it took 11 weeks for reports to climb to more than 1,000 cases in a calendar week. In this 2022 winter wave, it took half the time, requiring only five weeks to make same climb.

Continuing to compare weekly case rates, the first wave peaked at about 14,400 cases reported in a week, the second wave peaked at about 1,200. After just a month of surging case counts in this wave, the region has already reported more than 1,200 cases in a week’s time. Meanwhile, cases in nearly every county in the region are trending upward.

As cases surge, disease investigations are strained. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a backlog of more than 42,000 positive lab results from around the state. Several thousand of these lab results are in south-central Idaho.

Not all positive lab results are reported as cases. According to DHW, an estimated 20-30% of labs in the state are repeat labs (when someone takes more than one test in a short time period), results from a non-resident, or a positive result from someone who already tested positive less than 90 days ago. This means that approximately 70-80% of the positive lab reports in Idaho are reported as cases.

Protect your health

The health district urges all residents to choose actions that protect their health and mitigate the risk of infection in every setting. This includes getting vaccinations up-to-date, social distancing wherever possible, wearing a mask in areas where social distancing is not possible, protecting personal health with exercise, sleep, and healthy eating, and limiting gatherings with people they don’t live with.

“We all play an important role in slowing the spread of disease and protecting our community. That role becomes more critical when we are facing a case surge like this one,” Hudson said. “Please continue to do all you can to protect your health and the health of the people around you.”

If residents have any questions about COVID-19, including quarantine guidelines, what to do if you test positive, when to test after exposure, and masking guidance, they can call the district's COVID-19 hotline at 208-737-1138 or check the SCPHD website at phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus.