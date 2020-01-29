TWIN FALLS — It’s never too late to quit using tobacco. South Central Public Health District is offering tobacco cessation classes at 5 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through Feb. 27, at the health district office, 1020 Washington St. N. Tobacco causes a majority of the preventable death and disease in the United States.
“Our classes are designed to help people overcome their tobacco addiction and take control of their health,” said Cody Orchard, health education specialist, said in a statement. “These classes are just a start, if you want to quit and can’t make it to a class, call 208-737-5968 and we will work around your schedule.”
The Freedom From Smoking program is offered at no cost and was developed 35 years ago by the American Lung Association.
To register, call 208-737-5968 or go to phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco for more information.
