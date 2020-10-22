Health district moves 6 counties into critical red category as virus spreads

“There’s virtually nowhere to send them at this point,” Kern said. “There’s not really a cavalry to come. We’re it.”

And Kern said the situation’s going to get significantly worse. The number of people getting sick hasn’t plateaued yet, so even more people will need to be hospitalized in the coming weeks.

The massive surge is also affecting businesses.

Dale Ducommun, general manager of Clif Bar’s Twin Falls facility, said during the press conference that the spike is hurting his bakery, which has lost $200,000 due to COVID-19. During October, about 20 employees per day have been out due to COVID-19, Ducommun said.

He added that no one has caught COVID-19 at the bakery itself. All infected employees have contracted the disease out in the community.

Most Magic Valley elected officials have said they will not implement mask mandates or other restrictive measures, despite the recommendations of local medical experts.