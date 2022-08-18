Health District encourages precautions after rabid bat discovered in Blaine County

HAYLEY — A bat caught in Blaine County tested positive for the rabies virus this week. This is the first bat this year to test positive for rabies in south-central Idaho.

The rabies virus can cause a fatal disease in both people and their pets. The South Central Public Health District reminds residents to take precautions around bats and make sure their dogs, cats and horses are vaccinated for rabies.

“Rabies is nearly always fatal if left untreated,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD epidemiology program manager. “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment”.

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem and most are healthy. If you see a bat, please give it plenty of space. Avoid direct contact with bats and never handle a bat with your bare hands. If a bat appears to be acting injured or sick, please give it plenty of space and contact Idaho Department of Fish and Game office for assistance.