Health district board finalizes resolution ‘strongly encouraging’ masks

Blaine County, which was rocked by an explosion of COVID-19 cases in late March and early April, has mandated masks, as have Hailey, Ketchum, Bellevue and Sun Valley.

Blaine County leaders have been the most vocal mask mandate proponents in the Magic Valley but they aren’t the only ones calling a resolution insufficient.

“I don’t enjoy wearing those masks either,” said Tracy Haskin, Minidoka County’s representative on the board. “I do it for the health of my community.”

Haskin, who along with McCleary was one of the two who voted against the resolution last week, pointed out that Idaho medical professionals have urged the state’s health districts to impose mask mandates. Two doctors from St. Luke’s spoke at the health district board meeting last week explaining both the value of mask wearing and how rises in COVID-19 hospitalizations are straining the Magic Valley hospital system.

Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic say there’s scientific proof that wearing masks is an important step in slowing the spread of the virus, Haskin said.

“Why would we not want (to slow the spread) for our community?” she said.