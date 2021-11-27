Health Care Buzz: With gratitude for health

As the COVID-19 impact continues across the country, we have learned the expanded meaning of “health.” At this time of year, let us reflect on the many aspects of our overall health — including the dynamic new ways to attain a healthy life.

Physical health: How many ways do we take our health for granted until it “smacks” us and reminds us that we only have one body? Many medical issues are hereditary, like auto-immune, or diabetes while others result from poor life choices. Still others are environmental medical conditions out of the initial control of the patient and yet, their life is impacted- likely permanently. We adapt and look for a new norm through adaptive diet, lifestyle, and support systems for the tough days.

Emotional Health: If there was anything that became more pronounced during the COVID era, it is the need to address the many aspects of emotional health. Luckily, telehealth is finally available to everyone, regardless of their rural location. Mental health is one of the most commonly allowed service -even as multiple commercial plans, Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans are reducing services, mental health appears to remain strong with telehealth coverage. To acknowledge that “I am not doing ok” and ask for help, can be a bit intimidating but help is available in many areas. Volunteering is one way to enrich the soul. (Internet searches can help identify local confidential resources).

Social Health: When we hear the phrase- “Social determinants of health”- what does that mean? There are long answers but when thinking of health, it is the community recognizing there are aspects beyond medications and traditional treatments that our patients may need to treat a diagnosis or other health issues. The patient’s access to a healthy diet when living with diabetes, dangers of isolation, having transportation to a grocery store vs. a fast food or convenience stores only, having education on aspects of healthy living – even with limited resources – all coming together to realize that “health” is not simply one thing but a synergistic coming together of multiple aspects for a healthy, stronger life.

Healthcare: As the healthcare system has been stretched, and in some areas stretched beyond the breaking point thru the past 18 months, we should recognize the gift of healthcare in our communities. Rural hospitals struggle to stay solvent; skyrocketing labor and supply costs and reduction in payments from insurance plans and federal programs all have a negative impact with no end in sight. We realize we still have a long way to go to align costs to improved outcomes but that is the business of healthcare; not the healthcare workers who honor the science of medicine and work on behalf of the patients they serve. It is a noble calling and one not to be taken lightly.

With gratitude, I approach this Thanksgiving holiday….remaining humble and grateful for all aspects of my health.

UPDATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp”- has been delayed. Unfortunately, due to the continued impact to the healthcare providers from COVID-19, the low vaccination rate, and the state-wide Crisis of Care Standards in effect, we will be rescheduling the community outreach. We will monitor and look to reschedule when it is safer to do an indoor event.

