Health Care Buzz: Why do I get so many different bills when I have a procedure done?

When it is time to have a procedure in a hospital setting, it requires an understanding of the charging process and the bill/claim submission to the insurance company. Let’s look at some easy-to-follow teaching examples to better understand the process.
Example A: Patient is scheduled for an outpatient shoulder repair. The orthopedic surgeon advises that there will be a second physician required. The patient will be sedated, which will require an anesthesiologist. The hospital will charge for the outpatient procedure, which includes the cost of the support staff, operating room nursing staff, non-routine supplies, and pharmacy items used during surgery. Following the surgery, the patient will be moved to recovery until safely discharged.
The insurance company requires the professional services — surgeon, assistant/second provider, anesthesiologist — to be billed separately.
The insurance company requires the hospital/facility services — operating room time, non-routine supplies, pharmacy and recovery time — to be billed separately from the professional services.
Each provider/professional/physician’s bill is submitted separately and is processed separately by the insurance.
The hospital bill is submitted separately and processed separately from the physician’s bills. The insurance requires the two type of services be billed separately and therefore, the insurance sends separate explanation of benefits (EOB) for each billed service. If the providers are independent/community based, each will send a separate monthly statement that should reconcile with what the insurance company sent to the patient. If the provider is contracted with the hospital, all of the insurance payments and patient due amounts should be reported on a single monthly statement.
Example B: Patient is scheduled for a procedure that includes a sample be taken. All the charges from example A plus a new charge — pathologist with results from the sample. Another professional charge from a different provider/physician equals another separate bill sent, separate insurance payment and separate monthly statement.
In the current health care system, the submission of charges/bills is determined by national standards along with the insurance company’s requirements. Unfortunately, due to the payment systems that are different for physician services than hospital services, the multiple bills will still occur. Better practice ideas: reconcile the provider’s statement against what the insurance plan/EOB states. If there are any questions, call either the health care provider or the insurance plan for resolution. Health care is not free, so ensure all charges, payments, adjustments/write-offs/in-network allowable, and patient’s portion due are well understood.
Reminder: As a follow-up to the last article, “What is an allowable,” and to help understand how your insurance is processing the charge to administer the COVID-19 vaccination (not the actual vaccination), here is a great teaching example from one insurance plan.
Example: Insurance explanation of benefits (EOB). Preventive services/Administration charge $80. Amount paid $25. Amount due from the patient $0. Reason code – COVID-19 vaccine related charges are paid. The patient is not responsible. *No patient portion is due regardless of deductible.
Update: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed until the fourth quarter of 2021. Our community outreach education will resume when it is safe for all of us. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. See you in mid-2021!
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.