Health Care Buzz: Why do I get so many different bills when I have a procedure done?

When it is time to have a procedure in a hospital setting, it requires an understanding of the charging process and the bill/claim submission to the insurance company. Let’s look at some easy-to-follow teaching examples to better understand the process.

Example A: Patient is scheduled for an outpatient shoulder repair. The orthopedic surgeon advises that there will be a second physician required. The patient will be sedated, which will require an anesthesiologist. The hospital will charge for the outpatient procedure, which includes the cost of the support staff, operating room nursing staff, non-routine supplies, and pharmacy items used during surgery. Following the surgery, the patient will be moved to recovery until safely discharged.

The insurance company requires the professional services — surgeon, assistant/second provider, anesthesiologist — to be billed separately.

The insurance company requires the hospital/facility services — operating room time, non-routine supplies, pharmacy and recovery time — to be billed separately from the professional services.

Each provider/professional/physician’s bill is submitted separately and is processed separately by the insurance.