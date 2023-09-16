We’ve outlined the signs of Alzheimer’s disease and addressed five of the 11 myths as taught by the National Institute on Aging in previous columns. Approximately 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease, with most of them 65 or older (nia.nih.gov).

Let’s now debunk the final six myths that can add more confusion to an already highly stressful family or individual situation.

6. If I’m frequently forgetting things, it must be Alzheimer’s

Even though memory problems are typically one of the first signs of Alzheimer’s, not all memory problems mean a person has the disease. Some forgetfulness is normal as we age.

Talk with your doctor to determine whether the memory changes you’re noticing are normal or may be a sign of something more serious. In some cases, depression or medication side effects can cause memory and other thinking problems. With treatment, it may be possible to reverse some memory problems due to these reasons.

7. You can buy supplements to prevent or cure Alzheimer’s

There are many websites and advertisements that promise certain supplements can effectively treat or cure diseases such as Alzheimer’s. In some cases, these may seem reliable, offering advice on healthy aging and Alzheimer’s to gain people’s trust and promote their products. However, there is no scientific evidence backing these claims, and currently, no supplement has been proven to delay, prevent, treat, or cure Alzheimer’s.

8. You can prevent Alzheimer’s disease

There is no proven way to prevent Alzheimer’s. However, there are steps you can take to help reduce your risk for this disease. A risk factor is something that may increase a person’s chance of developing a disease. Some risk factors can be controlled, while others, such as the genes you inherit, cannot.

In general, leading a healthy lifestyle may help reduce risk factors that have been associated with Alzheimer’s and other age-related health problems.

These include:

Controlling high blood pressure

Maintaining a healthy weight

Staying mentally and physically active

Preventing head injury

Sleeping seven to nine hours each night

9. Doctors cannot definitively diagnose someone with Alzheimer’s until after death

Before researchers developed biomarker tests in the early 2000s, the only sure way to know whether a person had Alzheimer’s disease was through autopsy, a procedure that is performed after death. Now, lab and imaging tests are available to help a doctor or researcher see the biological signs of the disease in a living person.

For example, it is now possible for doctors to order a blood test to measure levels of beta-amyloid, a protein that accumulates abnormally in people with Alzheimer’s. Several other blood tests are in development. However, the availability of these tests is still limited. NIA-supported research teams continue to study options for faster, less-expensive, and less-invasive ways to diagnose Alzheimer’s.

10. An at-home genetic test can tell me if I have (or will have) Alzheimer’s

You may have heard about at-home genetic tests. These tests extract DNA from a person’s saliva and provide reports of the genetic data. It’s important to note that no genetic test can diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.

Genetic tests can identify certain rare genetic variants that cause early-onset Alzheimer’s, as well as genetic variants that increase a person’s risk for the disease. FDA has approved one of these tests for at-home use. This test shows if a person carries a form of the APOE gene, APOE ε4. People with this variant are at an increased risk for Alzheimer’s, but it does not mean that they will definitely develop the disease.

Talk with your doctor about these types of genetic tests. You also may want to schedule an appointment with a genetic counselor to help you consider whether a test is right for you and to understand the results.

11. If I’m not a scientist, I can’t do anything to help fight Alzheimer’s

Even if you are not a scientist, there are many ways that you can help advance Alzheimer’s disease research! Volunteers participating in clinical trials and studies have led to meaningful advancements in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of Alzheimer’s.

By joining a trial or study, you become a partner in helping researchers advance their knowledge toward effective diagnostics, treatments, and preventions. All types of volunteers are needed, including people living with dementia, caregivers, and healthy volunteers.