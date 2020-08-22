Health Care Buzz: What is telehealth? Why is it such a big deal? Part 1

With the public health emergency there has been a great deal of new dialogue about telehealth. To better understand what telehealth is, let’s get some history first, then move to new provisions under COVID-19 and what could be happening in the future.
First remember: every insurance plan — including traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (which are commercial insurance plans), Medicaid (with all 50 states having their own coverage rules), commercial-employer sponsored plans, worker’s compensation plans and those sold on the exchanges — has its own rules for coverage.
In part one, let’s look at traditional Medicare’s potential expansion of telehealth. In part two we will address other insurance plan coverage options and limitation.
Traditional Medicare historical coverage only paid for telehealth visits with clinicians in rural areas in a remote location. The patient had to travel to an originating site (usually a medical facility) to get telehealth from another doctor not in the area. In addition, the patient generally could not get telehealth in their home.
Enter COVID-19: Effective March 1, 2020, traditional Medicare granted many waivers that impacted rules for coverage for hospitals and physicians during the public health emergency. It allowed a range of providers, such as doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists and licensed social workers, to offer a specific set of telehealth services. The patient can receive either a audio/video or audio visit only and be covered by Medicare. They can have a telehealth visit in their home, nursing home, rural health clinic as well as a physician office.
Moving forward: Traditional Medicare is moving to make audio/video a permanent benefit, but not audio only, at this time. The permanent change is still being considered and will require regulatory changes to implement. Some seniors enjoy the option of no contact of telehealth visits. Others are leery of the virtual option.
Challenges: The Journal of American Medical Association Internal Medicine report released the first of August indicated that more than 41% of Medicare beneficiaries lacked access to a computer with high-speed internet access at home and almost 41% lacked a smartphone with a wireless data plan. More than a fourth didn’t have either option, making it almost impossible for them to have a real-time video visit with a clinician at home. And 38% or 13 million seniors were not prepared for video visits at all, mostly due to inexperience with technology.
Additionally, there may be confusion over who gets to have a face-to-face visit with a physician verses a telehealth visit as today the patient can decide.
We will discuss more in part two regarding potential limitations by Medicare Advantage, commercial insurance plans and other insurance payers as COVID-19 continues to impact the country and what it might look like for these coverage packages. We won’t be bored.
NOTE: The Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp for Nov has been delayed into 2021. However, there is great training and reference material on the foundation’s webpage, pfnfinc.com. Enjoy!
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.