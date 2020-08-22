Health Care Buzz: What is telehealth? Why is it such a big deal? Part 1

Moving forward: Traditional Medicare is moving to make audio/video a permanent benefit, but not audio only, at this time. The permanent change is still being considered and will require regulatory changes to implement. Some seniors enjoy the option of no contact of telehealth visits. Others are leery of the virtual option.

Challenges: The Journal of American Medical Association Internal Medicine report released the first of August indicated that more than 41% of Medicare beneficiaries lacked access to a computer with high-speed internet access at home and almost 41% lacked a smartphone with a wireless data plan. More than a fourth didn’t have either option, making it almost impossible for them to have a real-time video visit with a clinician at home. And 38% or 13 million seniors were not prepared for video visits at all, mostly due to inexperience with technology.

Additionally, there may be confusion over who gets to have a face-to-face visit with a physician verses a telehealth visit as today the patient can decide.

We will discuss more in part two regarding potential limitations by Medicare Advantage, commercial insurance plans and other insurance payers as COVID-19 continues to impact the country and what it might look like for these coverage packages. We won’t be bored.

NOTE: The Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp for Nov has been delayed into 2021. However, there is great training and reference material on the foundation’s webpage, pfnfinc.com. Enjoy!

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

