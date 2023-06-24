As the country continues to struggle with how to address the continually rising overall costs of healthcare, the expanded use of prior authorization has become a powerful tool used by insurance companies.

How does it work and why it is used? One of the common themes heard in healthcare is the overutilization of services. This can be referred to as “not medically necessary services” when an insurance company denies payment or reduces payment. This is confusing to the patient who has a health issue, sees their physician, the physician believes diagnostic work is required to confirm a diagnosis, and then the insurance carrier rejects the request to prior authorize- essentially refusing to pay for the requested service. The process of ‘prior authorizing’ is the most common definition of an insurance plan’s process for only approving “high-value care.” How much more confusing can it get to the patient? The doctor believes it is needed. The testing is available in their network. But the insurance plan says no. Is this “insurance-directed care or physician-directed care?” Now what?

Prior authorization is a tool used by insurance plans to determine if the test or chemotherapy drugs or inpatient admission or almost any service that is ordered meets the plan’s definition of “value-based or medically necessary care.” Prior authorization can be a concern to the healthcare community as it can cause serious delays in treating the patient‘s condition along with the ongoing dialogue with the insurance plan to try to “negotiate” coverage, change to another test, or tell the patient they can pay for it themselves since the insurance will not authorize the service, and/or appeal the insurance plan’s decision (which patient knows how to do this?) or forgo the testing/procedure?

Many times a patient will hear their provider state, “I am ordering an MRI to see the damage but will have to wait to see if your insurance will cover it.” Or “I really need a Vitamin D test to rule out this issue with your undetermined muscle pain but I know your insurance won’t cover this.” Patient may be thinking: “And what am I supposed to do if my insurance says no? Is my doctor ordering something that is not ‘medically necessary’?” Wow — the terminology in healthcare can be confusing.

Idea: When a medical test/procedure/specialized medication is needed for your health, the person who cares the most is you. The provider is best prepared to provide the insurance plan with the medical information they need during the prior authorization process. But if the plan denies the care, immediately place a call to the insurance plan. There is usually a customer service number on the card. This is the first call as you will need to “push” a bit to get to the right person to discuss their denial. Request to know why it was not approved; what you can do to get it approved; and what other options you have. The patient is the one most impacted and has the least ability to understand what has occurred. Controlling cost and inappropriate use of healthcare resources is the driving factor behind prior authorization of services. Now comes the balancing act to ensure the patient receives the most appropriate and timely care, as the patient is also the one paying the insurance premiums and the co-payment after the service is received. The country is moving toward “value-based care” and has a long way to go to develop the definition — not just value-based payment.” We won’t be bored but let’s hope for a little less frustration thru cooperative education.