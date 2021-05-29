Health Care Buzz: What is prior authorization and how does it work when accessing health care?

Many times a patient will hear their provider state: “I am ordering an MRI to see the damage but will have to wait to see if your insurance will cover it.” Or “ I really need a vitamin D test to rule out this issue with your undetermined muscle pain but I know your insurance won’t cover this.” Patient may be thinking: “And what am I suppose to do if my insurance says no? Is my doctor ordering something that is not medically necessary?” Wow. The terminology in health care can be confusing.

Idea: When a medical test/procedure/specialized medication is needed for your health, the person who cares the most is you. The provider is best prepared to provide the insurance plan the medical information they need during the prior authorization process. But if the plan denies the care, immediately place a call to the insurance plan. There is usually a customer service number on the card. This is the first call as you will need to push a bit to get to the right person to discuss their denial. Request to know why it was not approved; what you can do to get it approved; and what other options do you have. The patient is the one most impacted and who has the least ability to understand what has occurred. Controlling cost and inappropriate use of health care resources is the driving factor behind prior authorization of services. Now comes the balancing act to ensure the patient receives the most appropriate and timely care, as the patient is also the one paying the insurance premiums and the co-payment after the service is received. The country is moving toward “value -based care” and have a long way to go to develop the definition — not just “value-based payment.” We won’t be bored but let’s hope for a little less frustration through cooperative education.