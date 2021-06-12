Health Care Buzz: What is Medicare secondary payer and when does it apply?

2) Retired employee. Once the individual is retired, even if the employer offers insurance as part of their retirement package, Medicare will become primary. Retirement coverage is secondary.

3) Worker’s compensation. Worker’s compensation pays primary for health care items or services related to job-related illness or injury claims. Medicare generally will not pay for a work-related injury or illness.

4) No-fault insurance and liability insurance. Individual is entitled to Medicare and was in an accident or other situation where no-fault or liability insurance is involved. No-fault or liability insurance pays primary for the accident or other situation related health care services. Medicare pays secondary.

Health care providers are required to screen every Medicare patient, at each encounter, to determine who is primary. Example: The patient may have had a liability incident where follow-up care was still occurring. The initial visit and all follow-up related to the accident are billed to the liability insurance. This is identified during the registration process for each visit. Any other services the patient may need that are unrelated to the accident, Medicare could be primary if no other situation is occurring. When in doubt, ask your health care provider as they are required to query for MSP situations and are trained on the regulations.

UPDATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed until the fourth quarter of 2021. Our community outreach education will resume when it is safe for all of us. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. See you in 2021!

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

