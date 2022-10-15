Health Care Buzz: What is Long COVID?

We are in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic with most trying to get back to “normal.” But for many people, there is no getting back to normal. Their symptoms are lasting beyond the normal two-week period of infection and range in severity and length regardless of age, gender, race and previous disability. There are studies continuing thru the National Institute of Health and the CDC to gather more thorough information on Long COVID through unique patient stories. To fully understand the unique symptoms, the CDC issued some rather alarming statistics.

80% of Long COVID patients struggle to complete daily tasks. Of the nearly 24M people suffering from Long COVID, 1 in 4 adults reported difficulty in daily tasks. The study found that even mild cases can result in long term health impacts.

Nearly 30% of adults infected with COVID, reported having symptoms beyond the two-week initial period.

The rate of Long COVID in adults ages 65 and older is 1 in 4 compared with 1 in 5 for those younger than 65 and older workers and their employers are encountering challenges as symptoms persist and interfere with work. Women are more likely to have Long COVID than men.

Up to 4 million are estimated to be out of work because of Long COVID symptoms such as: Shortness of breath, difficult sleeping, brain fog, cough, respiratory problems, racing heart rate, exercise intolerance, gastrointestinal, debilitating pain, cognitive difficulties and symptoms that worsen even with minimal physical or mental effort-a primary indicator of chronic fatigue syndrome — that can last 12 weeks or more after the infection. Long COVID is classified as a disability but to get coverage, they must have a test to prove it which does not exist … yet.

With the different strains, people can get COVID more than once with different symptoms depending on the variant. Unfortunately, they may “escape” Long COVID with the first positive infection, but the next time/variant, the Long COVID symptoms may occur. Long COVID is very unique to each person. Some are not getting treatment or misdiagnosed or struggling to find any type of treatment as the healthcare community also struggles to find temporary symptom relief with the additional challenge of no current testing to say, “Yes, you have Long COVID and here are the positive findings in the wide range of possible symptoms and here is the treatment.”

With the loss of employment, many will also loose their employer-sponsored health insurance. (Be sure to look to the Idaho Marketplace for insurance options and assistance.) They will have numerous new healthcare bills to add to the reduced quality of life from COVID.

It can be devastating to the family and the patient as they deal with new chronic conditions, many painful, that impacts their quality of life. Let’s hope for better news as research continues and boosters are available, at no cost, to address the newest variants.