Health Care Buzz: What is interoperability in health care? Part 2

In part 1, we outlined what interoperability in health care means. Essentially it involves the secure exchange of electronic health information with the use of technology that allows for complete access, exchange and use of all electronically accessible health information without information blocking. We also discussed the challenges of getting to an electronic exchange of patient information across different electronic medical record systems, within proprietary and competitive markets. Since 2015, the complete rollout to achieve nationwide interoperability was to be complete by 2021-2024.

Prior to COVID-19, there were challenges. For example, health systems, which include a hospital, employed some physicians, home health and outpatient rehab, may all be on the same electronic health record (or electronic medical record/EMR) and could share and update as care was provided, but what if the patient went to an in-network provider that was not part of the health system that employed her primary care provider? How would the updated records get put into her EMR? The community rehab provider could see her medical history but could not update the EMR with her rehab notes. Thus, when she was subsequently seen anywhere within the health system, the care from the rehab provider was not visible electronically. (Note: The patient was offered the rehab notes manually and she was responsible to take them to her primary care provider. Not ideal.)

Since COVID-19, the need for connectivity to share and update the electronic medical record exploded.

Over the past two years, hospitals have been forced to transfer patients out of their community hospital to a) nursing homes designated to care for acute care patients, b) out of the area to a new hospital that could handle the volume, c) out of state hospitals that were willing to accept the patients and d) home with more in-home care than would normally be acceptable.

What did we learn? Hospital A had one EMR and sent their patients with the hospital’s EMR information. Hospital B that accepted the patient had a different EMR and although excellent care was documented, it was unlikely it was electronically sent to hospital A’s EMR as they were not compatible to share secure patient information. Same could occur with documentation from any out-of-area hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies, and similar community providers — all working to care for the very ill patients but with EMRs that were unable to talk to each other.

As we outlined in Part 1, there are four key areas that will continue to create challenges to move to full interoperability by 2024: Cost with large fees to set up connections; multiple different E M Rs with their own operating systems; privacy of patient information and IT companies who are competitive and reluctant to create easy-to-use formats.

There are powerful reasons for continuity of patient care to fully implement interoperability in health care, but there are also some powerful barriers to address. Let’s keep talking and moving forward to reach this essential sharing/exchange of patient care information.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0