Health Care Buzz: What is interoperability in health care? Part 1

According to the 21st Century Cures Act, the term “interoperability’ means health information technology that a) enables secure exchange of electronic health information with, and use of electronic health information from other health information technology without special efforts on the part of the user; b) allows for complete access, exchange and use of all electronically accessible health information for authorized use and c) does not constitute information blocking.

Since 2015, the Federal Office of National Coordinator for Health IT has responsibility for advancing the interoperability of health information technology. The rollout started in 2015 to achieve nationwide interoperability by 2021-2024. We are well into the journey for national interoperability/sharing of electronic, updated health information between all providers. Then what is the delay? What are the challenges to keep this from full implementation?

Wow, that is a mouth full. Now let’s clarify and move it from regulatory to health care providers and ultimately the patient.

Sharing patient information to coordinate care:

Definitions: E HR – electronic health record (also known as electronic medical record/EMR). Interoperability allows the electronic sharing of patient information between different E HR systems and health care providers, improving the ease with which doctors can provider care to their patients and patients can move in and out of different care facilities. Numerous times (especially during COVID-19) health care facilities need to interact with each other to share patient information and the facilities find themselves using different E HR systems, making it difficult to share updated information. This is similar in physician practices who purchase their own E H R systems; many stand-alone systems that do not interact with the hospital or other physician practices. Additional communication challenges exist with free standing ambulatory surgery centers, dialysis centers, rehab providers, skilled nursing homes and the list continues.

What are the barriers to creating this sharing of existing information while allowing the updating of patient information from multiple E HRs?

Cost. There can be large fees associated with setting up connections between E HR systems. Each E HR has it ow

n operating system with proprietary software.

Many different systems exist within health care providers with each having different interfaces and capabilities, making it harder to understand how to exchange information.

Privacy. Patient data has traditionally been kept very private, causing confusion as to how to share information safely and keep it safe as it is shared.

IT companies. IT companies/E HR companies are very hesitant to share any connectivity information as the E HR companies are highly competitive. Engineering work redesign, explicit use role specifications and how to present information from multiple systems in an easy-to-use format are just a few of the major IT challenges.

In part 2, we will review real examples of the problems with information sharing and how it can lead to fragmentation of care, repetitive testing, and more challenges with creating this free flowing of health information — including the patient having access to similar information. Yep, this one is an excellent concept with agreement on the need but the process of making it happen is the real challenge.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

