Health Care Buzz: What is an insurance 'allowable'? How does it impact what I will pay?

Summary

As you can see, it is important to understand the allowable for every service as this is the amount that will represent total payment and is different per service, per insurance plan. Getting an estimate of the allowable per insurance per service will ensure an enhanced understanding of what will be due by the patient. After 40+ years in health care reimbursement, I am still amazed that health care business that bills $1 and expects to get closer to 40 cents and must write off the difference with the patient portion factored in with the 40 cents equals “payment in full.” Wow!

Reminder

With the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations, remember-the COVID-19 vaccine will be paid for through funding authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). When patients are registering for the vaccine, they are asked to bring their insurance card with their insurance billed for the administrating/giving of the vaccine. Under the CARES Act, the administration charge will be paid for by the insurance plan. There is no out-of-network penalty if the patient goes to an out-of-network provider to receive the vaccination. “Providers are prohibited by agreement with the U.S. Government from billing patients for the vaccine or its administration, including balance billing.” If you don’t have insurance, ask about assistance through special funding in the CARES Act under HRSA. (Hint: when in doubt, ask the health care provider when getting your vaccine. No surprises.)