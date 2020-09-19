Health Care Buzz: What is an accountable care organization?

Recently, we received a call from a resident who had a question regarding a Medicare explanation of benefit notice he received after having a knee replacement. It said that he may have “shared savings,” which he felt meant he could get some additional payment or funds at some later time. He had done some initial inquiring and had reached out for additional information.
As many of us are entering different types of care delivery models and therefore with payment arrangements it is important to have great reference material to better understand some of the unique health care words. Let’s walk through an action plan to assist in understanding what an accountable care organization is and ideas on ways to get additional clarity.
What is an ACO: The majority of the accountable care organizations are Medicare-sponsored for Medicare subscribers. Per Medicare, ACOs were created to “provide coordinated, high-quality care and better value to Medicare beneficiaries.” Accountable care organizations are usually a health system that would provide the full scope of health services or contract for same. An example of the scope that the ACO would include is hospitals, all outpatient services, all doctors, post-acute care services of home health and skilled nursing facilities. (Think in-network providers.) The subscribers who sign up for the ACO work directly with the ACO’s care management team to ensure they understand how their care will be managed, who to reach out to for additional questions and to work toward improved health outcomes with lower costs. Historically, the Medicare ACOs have resulted in less ER visits and less hospitalizations.
There are different types of Medicare ACOs with the newest one called Next Generation ACO. It does allow for more risk and reward, plus pre-determined quality performance metrics including patient experience ratings. This is a very different model than traditional Medicare.
Questions about your ACO activity:
Your health care provider has to prior authorize all procedures. They should be able to help with a contact if you can’t find your original ACO information.
You can call the contact information on your explanation of benefits if you have questions about the payment, etc.
You can call the patient financial/business office with questions about your balance.
To continue to learn about ACOs, an internet search will provide easy to follow additional information.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.