Health Care Buzz: What is an accountable care organization?

Recently, we received a call from a resident who had a question regarding a Medicare explanation of benefit notice he received after having a knee replacement. It said that he may have “shared savings,” which he felt meant he could get some additional payment or funds at some later time. He had done some initial inquiring and had reached out for additional information.

As many of us are entering different types of care delivery models and therefore with payment arrangements it is important to have great reference material to better understand some of the unique health care words. Let’s walk through an action plan to assist in understanding what an accountable care organization is and ideas on ways to get additional clarity.

What is an ACO: The majority of the accountable care organizations are Medicare-sponsored for Medicare subscribers. Per Medicare, ACOs were created to “provide coordinated, high-quality care and better value to Medicare beneficiaries.” Accountable care organizations are usually a health system that would provide the full scope of health services or contract for same. An example of the scope that the ACO would include is hospitals, all outpatient services, all doctors, post-acute care services of home health and skilled nursing facilities. (Think in-network providers.) The subscribers who sign up for the ACO work directly with the ACO’s care management team to ensure they understand how their care will be managed, who to reach out to for additional questions and to work toward improved health outcomes with lower costs. Historically, the Medicare ACOs have resulted in less ER visits and less hospitalizations.