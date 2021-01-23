Health Care Buzz: What is a surprise bill? Part 2

In part one of the three-part series, we outlined what a surprise bill is. The financial impact to the patient for seeing unknown out-of-network providers is significant. The usual penalty, by the insurance company, is to disallow any reduction in submitted charges. If the patient sees an in-network provider, there is a lower amount that has been negotiated for the procedure. The difference between billed charges and the allowed amount due is now billed to the patient, as outlined in part one. The basis for a surprise bill is tied to accessing an out-of-network provider. All of this is tied to the insurance plans who have developed contracts with providers. The employer-sponsored plan works to find the best rates that are commonly tied to having a reduced rate through an in-network provider. This is the same methodology that Medicare Advantage/MA plans use. (Note: The majority of MA plans are insurance companies.)
In part two, let’s look at how a surprise bill can occur with an emergency room visit and an inpatient stay.
According to Kaiser Family Foundation’s recent report:
Forty percent of patients report receiving a surprise bill. One in six emergency physician visits were impacted. ER physician visits resulting in surprise bills have increased from 32.3% in 2010 to 42.8% while inpatient went from 26.3% to 42%. Pathologists have the highest rate of surprise billings at 44%.
How can a surprise bill occur?
The patient comes to an in-network provider hospital. The hospital is in-network but the individual providers with privileges at the hospital are not. There are many unknown providers who can be involved in the patient’s care which would not be known as out -of-network to the patient.
Example: Emergency room visit. Patient presents to in-network hospital. The ER provider assesses, does a CT and decides to take a sample from the abscess. The ER providers requests a surgeon consult to review the abscess, share the CT results and discuss the results of the pathologist’s report of the sample.
A decision is made to admit the patient to the hospital as an inpatient for a potential surgical intervention/procedure. What are the issues this patient could face with unknown provider involvement — beyond the hospital-based CT, lab, and ER facility fees? (Remember: all charges associated with the hospital will be considered in-network. It is the professional fees that have the risk.)
At risk provider groups who could/may bill separately: ER providers, pathologist/sample, radiologist interruption/CT and surgeon consult and procedure. The insurance company will make determinations such as: is the ER visit truly an emergency as there are coverage rules around emergency care? This will be a significant finding so it is important to ask the health care provider to help with any payer denials as patients will be unable to challenge the finding without clinical assistance. The radiologist, pathologists and surgeon can have their individual insurance-specific contracts. How will the patient know if they are in their network? As an inpatient, the patient’s condition is severe and requires immediate additional care. Who is calling the insurance company while the patient is being treated and if the provider is out-of-network, what then?
(Note: If the provider is employed by the hospital, they will be included in the hospital’s in-network coverage.) Very difficult for the unknowing patient plus the potential for a significant financial penalty.
In part three, we will address the new legislation that will become effective 2022 including ideas for how to address surprise bills now as 2021 is another year of painful surprises to the health care consumer.
DATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed until the second quarter of 2021. Our community outreach education will resume when it is safe for all of us. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. See you in 2021!
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.