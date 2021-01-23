Health Care Buzz: What is a surprise bill? Part 2

In part one of the three-part series, we outlined what a surprise bill is. The financial impact to the patient for seeing unknown out-of-network providers is significant. The usual penalty, by the insurance company, is to disallow any reduction in submitted charges. If the patient sees an in-network provider, there is a lower amount that has been negotiated for the procedure. The difference between billed charges and the allowed amount due is now billed to the patient, as outlined in part one. The basis for a surprise bill is tied to accessing an out-of-network provider. All of this is tied to the insurance plans who have developed contracts with providers. The employer-sponsored plan works to find the best rates that are commonly tied to having a reduced rate through an in-network provider. This is the same methodology that Medicare Advantage/MA plans use. (Note: The majority of MA plans are insurance companies.)