Health Care Buzz: What is a surprise bill? Part 1

In-network vs. out-of-network

Scheduled procedures: When a patient has a scheduled procedure, their insurance determines if it will be covered as “medically necessary.” This means the insurance company has their own criteria to approve the care as ordered and deemed necessary by the physician. In addition, there is a requirement for the patient to have the procedure at an in-network provider. In-network means that the insurance company has a contract with the provider. This contract will likely result in the patient paying less than billed charges and the health care provider being paid less than billed charges. All services related to the scheduled procedure must be performed by in-network providers or out-of-network penalties will be applied. These penalties vary but can include the patient paying the full billed charges plus having a second out-of-network deductible that must also be met.

How can a surprise bill occur?

Example: The patient had the procedure at the approved in-network location with in-network provider. Everything is prior approved with an estimate of charges for the surgical procedure. What was missing? Did the patient know there would be an anesthesiologist who is not in-network? Did the patient know that a sample was being taken and sent to a pathologist who is not in-network? How would the patient have any opportunity when sedated to say “Stop anesthesiologist — are you in my insurance network?” Or “Stop pathologist who I never even see — are you in my network?” The reality of surprise bills evolves around the patient totally unaware of these behind-the-scenes providers performing services with no ability to screen for being in-network. The patient is then billed by the anesthesiologist with the amount paid by the insurance reduced due to out-of-network penalties. Same for the pathologist. The patient’s estimate for the procedure is inaccurate as it did not include the anthologist nor the pathologist, which should be known at the time of the procedure. Wow!