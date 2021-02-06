Health Care Buzz: What is a surprise bill - Part 3

How can a surprise bill occur?

The patient comes to an in-network provider hospital. The hospital is in-network but the individual providers with privileges at the hospital are not. There are many ‘unknown providers’ who can be involved in the patient’s care which would not be known as ‘out -of-network ‘ to the patient.

National legislation to address this very costly process began in 2019. The insurance industry and the provider community struggled to meet “in the middle” with resolution of the out-of-network balance and what could be charged to the patient. Through a legislative plan that was included in the December 2020 year-end funding bill, there are two provisions: one for the provider and the insurance plan and one for the patient. If an out-of-network surprise bill is created through no fault of the patient, the insurance plan and the provider must decide on a payment and use an independent arbiter if needed. The patient will never pay more than they would have paid if the services were provided in-network. This will apply to hospitals, medical providers and air ambulances. With this legislation not effective until January 2022, it is important to reach out to your insurance plan and/or the impacted provider and ask for them to treat the unknown provider’s bill as in-network. Unfortunately, there are not many other options until the bill is fully implemented.