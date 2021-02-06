Health Care Buzz: What is a surprise bill - Part 3

In part-one & two of the three-part series, we outlined “what is a surprise bill?” The financial impact to the patient for seeing unknown “out-of-network providers” is significant.
The usual penalty by the insurance company is to disallow any reduction in submitted charges.
If the patient sees an in-network provider, there is a lower amount that has been negotiated for the procedure.
The difference between billed charges and the allowed amount due is now billed to the patient, as outlined in part-one.
How can a surprise bill occur?
The patient comes to an in-network provider hospital. The hospital is in-network but the individual providers with privileges at the hospital are not. There are many ‘unknown providers’ who can be involved in the patient’s care which would not be known as ‘out -of-network ‘ to the patient.
Example: anesthesiologist, pathologist, ER provider, consulting physician referrals.
National legislation to address this very costly process began in 2019. The insurance industry and the provider community struggled to meet “in the middle” with resolution of the out-of-network balance and what could be charged to the patient. Through a legislative plan that was included in the December 2020 year-end funding bill, there are two provisions: one for the provider and the insurance plan and one for the patient. If an out-of-network surprise bill is created through no fault of the patient, the insurance plan and the provider must decide on a payment and use an independent arbiter if needed. The patient will never pay more than they would have paid if the services were provided in-network. This will apply to hospitals, medical providers and air ambulances. With this legislation not effective until January 2022, it is important to reach out to your insurance plan and/or the impacted provider and ask for them to treat the unknown provider’s bill as in-network. Unfortunately, there are not many other options until the bill is fully implemented.
CLARIFICATION: The COVID-19 vaccine will be paid for thru funding authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act/CARES. When patients are registering for the vaccine, they are asked to bring their insurance card with their insurance billed for the administrating/giving of the vaccine. Under the CARES Act, the administration charge will be paid for by the insurance plan. There is no out-of-network penalty if the patient goes to an out-of-network provider to receive the vaccination. “Providers are prohibited by agreement with the U.S. Government from billing patients for the vaccine or its administration, including balance billing.” (COVID-19 toolkit) If you don’t have insurance, ask about assistance thru special funding in the CARES Act under HRSA. (Hint: when in doubt, ask the healthcare provider when getting your vaccine. No surprises.)
DATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp”- has been delayed until the second quarter of 2021. Our community outreach education will resume when it is safe for all of us. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.