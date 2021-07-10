Health Care Buzz: What is a preexisting condition and how does it work with insurance, part 1

What did this really look like: Each state could determine their maximum preexisting condition exclusion period. If a condition was deemed as preexisting, the state’s predetermined maximum waiting or exclusion periods before any coverage for the preexisting condition was used. This period ranged from six months in Oregon, Massachusetts and New Mexico to 10 years in Indiana, to unlimited in 10 other states. Idaho was part of a large group of states (23) with a maximum exclusion/waiting period of 12 months. Essentially, when purchasing insurance, if a preexisting condition was identified/as requested when completing the health history upon enrollment, the insurance plan would apply a non-covered exclusion for up to 12 months for that diagnosis. (Example: The patient had cancer two years ago. They sign up for a new job, new insurance. The insurance could disallow any coverage for cancer care for up to 12 months.) There was an additional “look back period” date range where the insurance could look for preexisting conditions and deny or delay payment. Some were based on the size of the commercial insurance plan. (Example: 2-50 employees had more limitations than larger groups.)