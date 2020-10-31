Health Care Buzz: What is a preexisting condition and how does it work with insurance

In part one of this two-part series, we outlined the definition of a preexisting condition.

Definition: Most insurance companies use one of two definitions: “Objective standard” definition, a preexisting condition is any condition for which the patient has already received medical advice or treatment prior to enrollment in a new medical insurance plan. Under the broader “prudent person” definition, a preexisting condition is anything for which symptoms were present and a prudent person would have sought treatment.

Before the Affordable Care Act: Which definition may be used was sometimes regulated by state law. Ten states did not specify either definition, 21 required the prudent person standard and 18 required the objective standard. Every state, every insurance plan could make their own determination.