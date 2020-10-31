Health Care Buzz: What is a preexisting condition and how does it work with insurance

In part one of this two-part series, we outlined the definition of a preexisting condition.
Definition: Most insurance companies use one of two definitions: “Objective standard” definition, a preexisting condition is any condition for which the patient has already received medical advice or treatment prior to enrollment in a new medical insurance plan. Under the broader “prudent person” definition, a preexisting condition is anything for which symptoms were present and a prudent person would have sought treatment.
Before the Affordable Care Act: Which definition may be used was sometimes regulated by state law. Ten states did not specify either definition, 21 required the prudent person standard and 18 required the objective standard. Every state, every insurance plan could make their own determination.
In part 2, we will outline the preexisting protection changes that occurred through this legislation. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) was enacted March 23, 2010. It included a delayed rollout period that allowed for grandfathering in of some exclusions. However, effective Jan 1, 2014, full enactment included for individual and group health insurance plans the prohibiting of preexisting condition exclusions in all health insurance plans. This prohibited all exclusions, waiting periods, conditions — no exceptions.
What are some examples of preexisting conditions?
The 10 most common diagnosis are diabetes, acne, anxiety, asthma, sleep apnea, depression, pregnancy (when changing health insurance), cancer, heart conditions and COPD. Other common conditions: Extreme obesity, lupus, celiac/autoimmune disorder/gluten sensitive, high blood pressure and any medical injury or illness that you had before you started a new health plan. With over 134 million Americans with preexisting conditions, the ACA’s protections are significant.
COVID-19 has identified a new group of preexisting conditions. With eight million and counting infected COVID-19 patients, the impact of their long-term health effects are still being determined. Preexisting protection for this new group is a new dynamic in the preexisting protection category.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.
