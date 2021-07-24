Health Care Buzz: What is a pre-existing condition and how does it work with insurance: Before and After the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare – Part 2

In part 1 of this 2- part series, we outlined the definition of a pre-existing condition.
Definition: Most insurance companies use one of two definitions: “Objective standard” definition, a pre-existing condition is any condition for which the patient has already received medical advice or treatment prior to enrollment in a new medical insurance plan. (Think job change.) Under the broader “prudent person’ definition, a pre-existing condition is anything for which symptoms were present and a prudent person would have sought treatment.
Before ACA/Obamacare: Which definition may be used was sometimes regulated by state law. Ten states did not specify either definition, 21 required the ‘prudent person’ standard and 18 required the ‘objective standard.’ Every state, every insurance plan could make their own determination. Prior to the ACA, there were no insurance industry-wide pre-existing protections.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) was enacted March 23, 2010. It included a delayed rollout period that allowed for grandfathering in of some exclusions. However, effective Jan 1, 2014, full enactment included for individual and group health insurance plans the prohibiting of pre-existing condition exclusions in all health insurance plans. Prohibited all exclusions, waiting periods, conditions—no exceptions.
What are some examples of pre-existing conditions?
The 10 most common diagnosis are diabetes, acne, anxiety, asthma, sleep apnea, depression, pregnancy (when changing health insurance), cancer, heart conditions and COPD. Other common conditions: Extreme obesity, lupus, celiac/autoimmune disorder/gluten sensitive, high blood pressure and any medical injury or illness that you had before you started a new health plan. With over 134 million Americans with pre-existing conditions, the ACA/Obamacare’s protections are significant.
COVID-19 has identified a new group of pre-existing conditions. With the ever-growing number of COVID-19 infected patients, the impact of their long-term health effects are still being determined. New numbers also include over four million children infected with COVID since the onset of the pandemic. What will be their long-term health impact? Pre-existing protection for this new group is a new dynamic in the pre-existing protection category.
The term ‘Long Haulers’ speaks directly to people who have had COVID and have new, long term or shorter-term health impact following the initial diagnosis. These people will have new healthcare bills along with a new list of ‘potential pre-existing conditions.’ Without the protection of the ACA/Obamacare, an insurance plan or employer-sponsored plan could exclude these new costs. This pre-existing protection continues due to the recent Supreme Court ruling.
HOT UPDATE: We have a date for “The Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp”. Saturday, Nov. 20. 8:30 am to 12:30 pm CSI Fine Arts building. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. More to come but save the date! Our community outreach is back! Masks will be available. Fingers crossed for a healthy fall!
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.