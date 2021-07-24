Health Care Buzz: What is a pre-existing condition and how does it work with insurance: Before and After the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare – Part 2

What are some examples of pre-existing conditions?

The 10 most common diagnosis are diabetes, acne, anxiety, asthma, sleep apnea, depression, pregnancy (when changing health insurance), cancer, heart conditions and COPD. Other common conditions: Extreme obesity, lupus, celiac/autoimmune disorder/gluten sensitive, high blood pressure and any medical injury or illness that you had before you started a new health plan. With over 134 million Americans with pre-existing conditions, the ACA/Obamacare’s protections are significant.

COVID-19 has identified a new group of pre-existing conditions. With the ever-growing number of COVID-19 infected patients, the impact of their long-term health effects are still being determined. New numbers also include over four million children infected with COVID since the onset of the pandemic. What will be their long-term health impact? Pre-existing protection for this new group is a new dynamic in the pre-existing protection category.