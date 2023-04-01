Discontinue your employer-sponsored plan and move to Medicare. Once you have number one completed, compare against a Traditional Medicare benefit. (You can learn more about Traditional Medicare from multiple historical articles are on PFNFinc.com’s web page. Additional great reference material to better understand the Medicare benefit package under Medicare.gov). What would Traditional Medicare’s monthly premiums be? Part B/outpatient, Part D/drugs and optional, supplemental insurance to cover deductibles and copayment when services are used. What is the out-of-pocket without a supplemental for Part A/inpatient hospital and all outpatient services/Part B when used? Your own historical health information will be necessary to develop an estimate. A key area to assess: how much would you pay for your prescription drugs – as this may be a significant difference depending on the medication?

Discontinue your employer-sponsored plan and move to Medicare Advantage/Part C. The costs will be different than Traditional Medicare but Part B monthly premiums and Part D monthly premiums are still required. Understanding Medicare Advantage is important so utilizing MyMedicare.gov along with PFNFinc.com’s webpage reference material is recommended.

Add Medicare Part A at no cost to your employer sponsored plan. Medicare will become the ‘Secondary Payer’ as since you are still working and have an employer sponsored plan, the employer insurance plan will be primary.

Once you retire, your employer-sponsored commercial insurance will become secondary if your employer continues to offer it. Number 2 and number 3 — Medicare Traditional or Medicare Advantage will become primary payers once retired, regardless of any commercial insurance that may be offered as part of the retirement package. Use MyMedicare.gov as a fabulous tool!