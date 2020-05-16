Health Care Buzz: What does waiving of cost share mean?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we all are learning what a new “norm” may look like for a while, one of the issues we are also dealing with are new words in health care.

With the loss of employer-sponsored insurance for the newly unemployed, we wrote a four -part series to provide options offered through the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare during this difficult time. Those options include the marketplace/exchange and Medicaid, if all elements of coverage are met.

In addition to this, we are hearing a phrase — “waiving of cost share” — and wondering, what, exactly does that mean? Let’s see if we can help as it will mean something different based on your health care insurance — traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage or commercial insurance.

What does waiving of cost share mean? All insurance plans/companies have a patient portion. A deductible is applied first to the allowed charges and then the co-payment amount is applied once the deductible is met. (Example: Patient has a $1,000 deductible/patient portion then a 30% copayment is due for all continuing allowed charges.) Therefore, the waiving means there will not be a patient portion due.