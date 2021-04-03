Health Care Buzz: What does a Home Health Benefit look like?

Joint replacement. After an inpatient or outpatient procedure, rather than be transferred to a skilled nursing facility for post-procedure care, the patient’s progress and in-home support /family may allow for home health as an alternative. The nurse visit could check on your adherence to new medication/adverse reactions/questions, check on diet and possible nutrition concerns and communicate with the physical therapist and your doctor to ensure everyone is coordinating the care package. Physical therapy will assess the safety in the home-loose rugs, fall risk areas like the bathroom and outline an ongoing home therapy plan – all approved by your physician. Goal: Maintain at home with a safe, coordinated post -discharge plan. Any concerns are addressed thru the intermittent visits with all the care team, the patient and support team/family involved.

Other insurance plans may follow the basic outline of original/traditional Medicare, but they may not require the patient to be homebound. The intermittent visits are usually part of all insurance plans but when exploring the home health option, it is important to have an excellent understanding of the home health benefit and what it will cost. Still an excellent benefit, but usually involves an out-of-pocket expense and prior authorization.