In this two-part series, we will outline the signs of Alzheimer’s, along with 11 myths as outlined by the National Institute on Aging.

Approximately 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease, with most of them 65 or older. (nia.nih.gov.) Let’s learn about what the signs are of Alzheimer’s and then, in Part 2 later this month, we’ll tackle the 11 myths that can add additional confusion to an already difficult personal and family situation.

The signs of Alzheimer’s

The symptoms of Alzheimer’s can vary from one person to another. Memory problems are typically one of the first signs of the disease. Decline in non-memory aspects of cognition, such as finding the right word, trouble understanding visual images and perceptions of relationships, impaired reasoning or judgment, may also signal the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

As the disease progresses, symptoms become more severe and include increased confusion and behavior changes.

For most people with Alzheimer’s — those who have the late-onset variety — symptoms first appear in their mid-60s or later. When the disease develops before age 65, it is considered early-onset which can begin as early as a person’s 30s, although this is rare.

Alzheimer’s typically progresses clinically in several stages: pre-clinical, mild (sometimes called early-stage) moderate and severe (sometimes called late-stage.)

Pre-clinical:

Research suggests that the complex brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s, such a formation of plaques, can start a decade or more before memory and thinking problems appear. This stage, in which changes in the brain appear before the onset is called pre-clinical.

Mild/early:

In mild Alzheimer’s, a person may seem healthy but has more and more trouble making sense of the world around them. The realization that something is wrong often comes gradually to the person and their family. Problems can include: memory loss that disrupts daily life, poor judgement that leads to bad decisions, repeating questions or forgetting recently learned information, wandering and getting lost, mood and personality changes, and increased anxiety and/or aggression.

Moderate:

In this stage, more intensive supervision and care become necessary. These changes and increasing needs can be difficult for many spouses and families. Symptoms may include: increased confusion and memory loss-such as forgetting events or personal history, difficulty with language and problems with reading, writing, working with numbers and organizing thoughts and thinking logically, problems coping with new situations, occasional problems with recognizing family and friends, impulsive behavior/sometimes inappropriate, restlessness, agitations, anxiety, tearfulness-especially in the evening.

Severe: People with severe Alzheimer’s cannot communicate and are completely dependent on others for their care. Near the end of life, the person may be in bed most or all of the time as their body shuts down. Symptoms often include: Inability to communicate, no awareness of recent experiences or surroundings, seizures, difficulty swallowing, increased sleeping and loss of bowel and bladder control.

A common cause of death for people with Alzheimer’s is aspiration pneumonia. This type of pneumonia develops when a person cannot swallow properly and takes food or liquid into the lungs instead of air.

When to visit a doctor for memory loss

If you, a family member, or friend has problems remembering recent events or thinking clearly, talk with a doctor. A doctor may ask questions and conduct various tests and procedures to see what might be causing the symptoms. A doctor may also refer you to a specialist, such as a neurologist, for further assessment.

To receive more information, there are great resources, starting with Alzheimers.gov; plus the NIA Alzheimer’s and related Dementias Education and Referral Center at adear@nia.nih.gov.Alzheimers.