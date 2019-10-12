As 10,000 seniors continue to turn 65 daily and with more seniors working past 65 than when Medicare was created in 1965, there are many questions regarding insurance options. In this multi-part series, we will cover some situations to provide guidance on choices and research prior to making these significant decisions.
Scenario: Husband retired, wife still working with insurance
A 66-year-old husband has decided to retire from Ford and will receive insurance coverage as a retirement benefit. Plus he signed up for traditional Medicare when he turned 65. (There is usually no monthly premium charge for Part A/hospital inpatient and skilled nursing home coverage.)
His wife, 63, continues to work for Sprint (which has more than 20 employees) and covers her husband through her group coverage.
When the husband goes for medical care, who is primary — traditional Medicare, his Ford retirement insurance or his wife’s insurance? According to Medicare rules, his wife’s insurance will be primary as she is still working and he is covered by her employer’s insurance.
Should his wife change to individual coverage through Sprint and her husband use traditional Medicare’s Part B outpatient hospital, doctors and outpatient services and Part D retail prescription drug coverage? It’s time to create a spreadsheet with the following comparison items:
1) Sprint monthly premiums through his wife’s insurance coverage. What is the monthly premium for both spouse’s coverage? What is the premium for the individual/spouse only? What is the deductible? What are the coverage limitations for prescription drugs? Is the copayment 70/30 or 80/20 after the deductible?
2) Compare the above with the husband-only coverage under traditional Medicare. What is the monthly premium for Part B? There is $185 yearly deductible/changes yearly to use for comparison. What is the premium for Part D? What is the out of pocket for the drugs per tier? Each insurance company’s Plan D has different thresholds incorporated into traditional Medicare’s limited drug benefit. There is usually no monthly premium for Part A but there is a each 60-day deductible due/changes yearly, $1,364.
Once this research is completed, make a final decision: change to traditional Medicare or remain under the spouse’s Sprint coverage.
This is the kind of research every person should do as they approach 65, whether they are working, their spouse is working, or they are fully retiring.
Part two of our series will address a bit more complex situations — yep, this was one of the easier ones!
Homework assignment: Go to Medicare.gov and read Working Aged, which has more great information regarding this interesting topic.
