In Part 1 of our multi-part series, we discussed the impact of the baby boomers turning 65 and all the different arrangements that can occur. Scenario 1 had the husband retired with his wife still working and covering him through her insurance. (Check our PFNFinc.com webpage for all historical Healthcare Buzz articles.)
In this week’s article, let’s look at another “What about my insurance option?” Yep, they are getting more difficult.
Scenario 2: Husband retired early, now turns 65 while still being covered with his large employer’s insurance for both himself and his wife.
The early retiree was offered a full retirement package to retire earlier than normal by 2 yrs. (Some employers do this in a downsizing environment.) As he approached his 65th birthday, he began receiving notices from his former employer’s insurance. It was hard to understand but it appeared they were asking him which Medicare would he like to be transferred to – Traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage as he was turning 65 and they were no longer going to be his primary insurance. Unfortunately, he did not realize he had to ‘do something’ as he believed he would have his commercial insurance ‘until he died.’ He was paying a monthly premium that covered himself and his wife. Consequently, when he turned 65, he received a final notice telling him he no longer had coverage through his commercial plan and to advise. WOW! That was a huge ‘oops’ as doing nothing will not make the problem go away. Fast forward: He called his insurance and asked – “ what does this mean? And what about coverage for my wife whose only insurance is thru me?”
Questions to ask his employer to help make final decisions about his and his wife’s insurance:
1) Moving to Medicare at age 65 was not optional. There is a monthly Part B/Outpatient hospital and physician’s premium plus a Part D/prescription drug monthly premium. Both have different out-of-pocket expenses than his commercial plan. “Is my plan still paying for any of these?” Different answer for each plan, but he discovered his employer’s plan was going to continue with his prescription drug coverage. (This was not included in his letters.) He would have to pay for Part B -approximately $135 for Traditional Medicare.
2) He would still have the option to explore Medicare Advantage for his Part B coverage as part of a package but he will not need Part D/prescription drugs.
3) How about his wife’s coverage? Would they still cover her? His employer’s insurance indicated they would but her individual coverage premium would be higher.
4) Does his wife have the option of getting commercial coverage through her employer, if she is working? Explore her employer’s monthly premium/deductible package against her husband’s coverage. Pay close attention to the prescription drug benefit when comparing.
5) What if his wife is not working? She still needs coverage. She could explore the option of the individual plan through the Health Care Exchange or buy it through her husband’s plan as offered.
Wow! The above can happen in multiple different settings and situations. The most important part is to create a spreadsheet of all the costs: Monthly premiums, deductibles, co-payments, and prescription drug costs. With the Affordable Care Act, the additional questions like limitations on benefits, pre-existing exclusions and caps on coverage are no longer a concern.
Homework assignment: Go to Medicare.gov and read: Working Aged that has more great information regarding this interesting topic.
All historic articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage: PFNFinc.com.
