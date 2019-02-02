Robocalls, which went from 18 billion in 2017 to 26 billion in 2018, continue to be a nuisance but also still remain highly effective in creating unknown victims with identity theft and other scams.
In December 2018 alone, there were 4.7 billion robo calls, an average of 14.3 per person.
In this two-part series, we will highlight some exciting ways to be proactive to reduce your risk of becoming a victim.
Action items:
1) Robo callers have become far more sophisticated. Cellphones identify the number as the call is received. The robo companies have started using the local area code (208) along with the local three digit for the area (ex: 423, 733, etc.) They mimic the local call environment to look more real and thus safe to answer. At first glance, we may think this is a friend who is not in your contact list or a work call since it has the the key items.
We are repeatedly warned: Do not answer any call if you don’t know who the caller is.
Why? Let’s walk thru how the scam can happen with gathering your information:
“Is this Day..um, I am sorry. I can’t pronounce your last name. Can you say it for me correctly? Sorry.”
So I say “yes, it is’ and then pronounce my name.
“Is this your correct address?”
No, and now I give them my correct address.
They now have both my voice saying “yes” and giving correct billing information through my address. WOW! Why would we do this?
Caller ID on our landlines, reading all numbers on our cellphones and deleting all unanswered text messages are simple precautions and they work.
2) There are tools to report all robo call numbers. It may sound like a pain, but if we don’t “squeak” these scams will continue and grow.
A) Report the robo number to the Donotcall.gov registry so it can be researched.
B) Or call and report the call to the Federal Trade Commission at 888-382-1222.
C) Download apps to block scams. Look at the FTC’s webpage plus your own cellphone carrier or landline carrier.
D) Do not answer the call.
E) Never give out personal information — ever.
In Part 2 – we will explore some exciting wireless providers attempts to combat spam callers. Regardless of whether it is a telemarketer or a scam artist, “Scam Likely” is a new way the cellphone carriers are trying to alert you: “Answer at your own risk.” We will learn what the four major wireless carriers have been trying to create to address the rising epidemic of spam callers. Stay tuned.
At the March 16th Boot Camp at CSI’s Fine Art’s building we will have current scams along with more hints on protecting yourself from being a victim. Come and join us from 8:30-12:30. There is no cost, no pre-registration and all ages welcome at “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Seniors.”
