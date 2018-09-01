New Medicare cards are coming. Medicare has announced that Idaho is in wave 6 which will begin after August 2018.
Other parts of the country already have their new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) number issued. Medicare is required to replace the Social Security numbers with the new 11 digit — both alpha and numeric — numbers by April 2019. In other parts of the country, waves 1-3 are completed. Wave 4-5 are now underway. So don’t be alarmed if a friend or relative in Alaska or Delaware or Illinois or parts of the country already have theirs. They are included in the 1st three waves. Idaho is part of wave 6 which includes some of our neighboring states, like Utah, Nevada, Washington, Wyoming.
If you are new to Medicare — you may already have your new card as they are being issued as you sign up — regardless of where you live.
If you have questions about the new cards — or if you have any doubt that your address is accurate — please immediately go to MyMedicare.gov to see if a new card has been mailed and you did not receive it. Also, call 1-800-Medicare — 800-633-4227 — to ensure everything is correct. MySocialSecurity.gov is another site.
Double check all addresses so your card is received correctly. (You will need to set up an account.)
Once you receive the new card, begin using it. However, either card can be used through Dec. 31, 2019.
The new MBI number was created to help protect the social security numbers from possible fraud. Safeguard the new number.
With a mid-calendar year change, there is a chance that the financial history under the old Medicare number may not cross correctly to the new Medicare number. Medicare expects it to be “transparent” and simple but be stewards of your yearly deductible and ensure it is only applied once.
Exciting! The third 2018 Medicare 101 Boot camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at College of Southern Idaho. It will focus on all elements of “Turning 65”. Save the date! No pre-registration. No cost. Call 208-423-9036 for information. All historic articles and training material are available on the Foundation’s webpage: PFNFInc.com.
