In 2015, Congress required the removal of Social Security numbers from all Medicare cards by April 2019.
A new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier will replace the Social Security-based Health Insurance Claim Number on the new Medicare card. The new identifier should be used like the Social Security number was with health care providers to submit claims and other beneficiary-specific information.
Why are the new cards important?
The biggest reason is to fight identify theft with Medicare. The new number will look very different than the current ones. It will be 11 characters in length, made up only of numbers and uppercase letters (example: 1EG4-TE5-MK72).
No benefits will change. There is no cost for the card. The new card can be used when it is received.
What’s the timeline for the new Medicare cards?
They are here! Don’t be nervous if your neighbor or your spouse gets their new card and you didn’t. It is a random rollout. It is important to ensure the mailing address is correct. There will be a rollout period to allow time for all Medicare beneficiaries to receive their new cards through April.
Either card can be used through a transition period; but to ensure deductibles are easily applied, it is recommended to use the new Medicare card when received. Your health care provider can help with questions as the rollout for the new cards begin. It will take some adjustment as the old system has been used since the beginning of Medicare in 1965.
We will be discussing the new cards along with recommendations at the third 2018 Community Outreach — “Preparing to Turn 65 Boot Camp.” All ages are welcome as we learn together. No cost and no pre-registration is required. See you from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Nov. 3 at CSI Fine Arts. Look for the “BOOTCAMP” sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.