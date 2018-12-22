As we prepare for the special holiday celebration, let’s finish our two-part series on attacking the holiday blues.
The holiday season for many is filled with celebrations and social gatherings with family and friends. For many others, it is a time filled with sadness, self-reflection, loneliness and anxiety. Let’s “attack loneliness.” Loneliness is toxic.
Dr. Vivek Murthy, former U.S. Surgeon General, says the reduced lifespan linked to loneliness is similar to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Wow! Remember: Loneliness is subjective. Loneliness does not mean being alone; loneliness does not mean not having friends.
Dr. Jeste, director of UC San Diego’s Center for Healthy Aging shares: “Loneliness is defined as subjective distress. It is the discrepancy between the social relationships you want and the social relationships you have.”
WebMd’s “Holiday Depression & Stress” lists 19 tips for coping with holiday stress and depression:
- Make realistic expectations for the holiday season
- Set realistic goals for yourself
- Pace yourself. Do not take on more responsibilities than you can handle
- Make a list and prioritize the important activities
- Be realistic about what you can and cannot do
- Do not put all your energy into just one day
- Live and enjoy the present
- Look to the future with optimism
- Don’t set yourself up for disappointment and sadness by comparing today with the “good old days” of the past
- If you are lonely, try volunteering some time to help others
- Find holiday activities that are free, such as looking at holiday decorations, watching the weather — snowflakes or raindrops
- Limit your drinking, since excessive drinking will only increase your feelings of depression
- Try something new. Celebrate the holidays in a new way
- Spend time with supportive and caring people
- Reach out and make new friends
- Make time to contact a long-lost friend or relative and spread some holiday cheer
- Let others share the responsibilities of holiday tasks
- Keep track of holiday spending. Overspending can lead to depression when the bills arrive
- Extra bills with little budget to pay them can lead to further stress and depression
- Finally, look locally for ways to engage. Events are posted on multiple websites
MagicValley.com is full of many ways to “engage,” to tackle the loneliness that makes it difficult to feel joy and find new friends, in new places. Reflecting on that childhood song: “Make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other is gold.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.