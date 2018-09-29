A 2018 research study showed that sleep deprivation can lead to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
A recent article by Raj Sandou in the Assisted Living Newsletter discusses how the relationship between poor sleep hygiene and poor mental health care are strongly interrelated.
Beta-amyloid is a metabolic waste product that is produced in our bodies and can cause Alzheimer’s disease. B-amyloid is found in the fluid between brain cells (neurons) and when it clumps together, it forms amyloid plaques, which can hinder communication between neurons.
Researchers scanned participants’ brains after getting a full night’s rest and after a night of sleep deprivation. Through comparison of the scans, researchers found a 5 percent increase in the amount of B-amyloid in participants’ brains after being sleep deprived. Thus, sleep deprivation translates into an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Promoting good sleep hygiene can support improved physical and mental health and also reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Generally, all adults need about the same amount of sleep: 7-9 hours each night. Older adults tend to go to sleep and get up earlier than younger adults.
We will visit some of the reasons for poor sleep in part 2.
(Thanks to the Office on Aging, CSI, for bringing this great article to my attention.)
