Health Care Buzz: Turning 65: What insurance options do I have?

The baby boomers are turning 65 with an average of 10,000 new Medicare beneficiaries daily starting in 2018. Additionally, we have more working adults past 65 than we have ever had since Medicare was created in 1965. This means that 65+-year-olds have options with their insurance. Let’s walk through some choices while developing a spreadsheet to complete the below comparisons.
Decision points and pertinent research to assist with the decisions
Working
Continue with your employer-sponsored insurance plan.
What is your monthly premium? What is your deductible and copayment for services? What do you pay for a drug benefit- generic drug options? What is your cap with out-of-pocket costs?
Discontinue your employer-sponsored plan and move to Traditional Medicare.
What would Traditional Medicare’s monthly premiums be? Part B/outpatient, Part D/drugs and optional, supplemental insurance to cover deductibles and copayment when services are used? What is the out-of-pocket cost without a supplemental for Part A/inpatient hospital and all outpatient services/Part B when used? Your own personal health history plus historical utilization will be necessary to develop an estimate. How much would you pay for your prescription drugs — as this may be a significant difference depending on the medication? On MyMedicare.gov, there is a free booklet, “Medicare and You,” with excellent outline of services and resources that are included with Traditional Medicare.
Discontinue your employer-sponsored plan and move to Medicare Advantage/Part C.
The costs will be different than Traditional Medicare but still Part B monthly premium with plan-specific D monthly premiums included in the Part C monthly premium. Every Medicare Advantage plan has their own coverage packages and monthly premiums, in addition to Part B.
Note: If you decide to continue with your employer-sponsored plan, you can still add Medicare Part A at no cost to your employer sponsored plan. Medicare will become the secondary payer as you are still working and have an employer sponsored plan with the employer insurance plan being primary. Once you retire, even if you have an employer retirement insurance benefit, Medicare will become primary.
Summary: Depending on your current employer-sponsored insurance plan’s monthly premiums, deductibles and co-payments — and your current health status — do a review of the Medicare options. Pay close attention to the drug benefit with the employer plan as all Medicare plans have tiers for drug coverage — higher cost drugs usually can have significant higher copayments. There is also a yearly enrollment period after your initial/turning 65 period so you can re-assess what is best for you each year.
Do your happy dance as you are turning 65 and you have insurance options! Yes!
Reminder: With the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations, remember, the COVID-19 vaccine will be paid for through funding authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). When patients are registering for the vaccine, they are asked to bring their insurance card with their insurance billed for the administrating/giving of the vaccine. Under the CARES Act, the administration charge will be paid for by the insurance plan. There is no out-of-network penalty if the patient goes to an out-of-network provider to receive the vaccination. “Providers are prohibited by agreement with the U.S. Government from billing patients for the vaccine or its administration, including balance billing.” If you don’t have insurance, ask about assistance through special funding in the CARES Act under HRSA. (Hint: when in doubt, ask the health care provider when getting your vaccine. No surprises.)
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.