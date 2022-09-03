Health Care Buzz: Turning 65. What insurance options do I have?

Following the What is Medicare Secondary Payer article/Aug 20, 2022, we received more questions about options when turning 65. Below is an excellent outline of how this works.

The baby boomers are turning 65 with an average of 10,000 new Medicare beneficiaries daily starting in 2018. Additionally, we had more working adults past 65 than we have had since Medicare was created in 1965 but then came the Great Resignation, with some new Medicare beneficiaries moving from commercial to Medicare. Others kept their spouse’s commercial coverage and are covered by this plan. This means that 65+ year olds have options with their insurance. Let’s walk thru some choices while developing a spreadsheet to complete the below comparisons.

After turning 65:

Decision points and pertinent research to assist with the decisions.

Working: Continue with your employer-sponsored insurance plan.

What is your monthly premium? What is your deductible and copayment for services? What do you pay for a drug benefit- generic drug options? What is your cap with out-of-pocket costs?

Discontinue your employer-sponsored plan and move to Traditional Medicare.

What would Traditional Medicare’s monthly premiums be? Part B/outpatient, Part D/drugs and optional, supplemental insurance to cover deductibles and copayment when services are used? What is the out-of-pocket cost without a supplement for Part A/inpatient hospital and all outpatient services/Part B when used? Your own personal health history plus historical utilization should be included to develop an estimate. How much would you pay for your prescription drugs – as this may be a significant difference depending on the medication? On MyMedicare.gov, there is a free booklet, “Medicare and You,’ with an excellent outline of services and resources that are included with Traditional Medicare.

Discontinue your employer-sponsored plan and move to Medicare Advantage/Part C.

The costs will be different than Traditional Medicare but there will still be Part B (covers doctor visits, outpatient hospitals and durable medical equipment) monthly premium with plan-specific Part D (prescription drug) monthly premiums included in the Part C monthly premium. Every Medicare Advantage plan has their own coverage packages and monthly premiums.

Note: If you decide to continue with your employer-sponsored plan, you can still add Medicare Part A at no cost to your employer sponsored plan. Medicare will become the ‘Secondary Payer’ as you are still working and have an employer sponsored plan with the employer insurance plan being primary. Once you retire, even if you have an employer retirement insurance benefit, Medicare will become primary.

Summary: Depending on your current employer-sponsored insurance plan’s monthly premiums, deductibles and co-payments -and your current health status – do a review of the Medicare options. Pay close attention to the drug benefit with the employer plan as all Medicare plans have ‘tiers’ for drug coverage – higher cost drugs usually can have significantly higher co-payments. There is also a yearly enrollment period after your initial/turning 65 period so you can re-assess what is best for you each year.

Do your “happy dance” as you are turning 65 and explore your insurance options! Yes!