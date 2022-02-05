Health Care Buzz: Tidbits for 2022, part 2

2022 has started with continuing health care challenges and its impact to multiple groups. In Part 1, we discussed updates to traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage and how to access Medicare Savings including Medicaid as a second payer for income eligible seniors. In Part 2, let’s discuss more health care options for the non-Medicare eligible patients and directly address the impact of the great resignation/retirement that is currently occurring.

Question: I have worked for the same company for 30 years. They did offer a retirement program that I have paid into and I can now retire. I am 62 years old and not eligible for Medicare yet/need to be 65 years of age. I have had commercial insurance through my employer but if I take my retirement package now, I won’t have any insurance. The employer offered to let me buy my own coverage (COBRA) but the full premium would be due and I definitely can’t afford that on my new retirement income. Do I just go without insurance until I turn 65? My wife continues to work but she had her insurance through me. What about coverage for her too? I am going to retire…life is too short…but health insurance is of concern.

Answer: Good news! Prior to the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA or Obamacare), the options for reasonably priced individual insurance were very limited. It also had riders/exclusions/waiting periods for any pre-existing conditions, as defined by the insurance company with each state having their own rules for what was allowed. Enter the ACA and we now have nationwide options that are standardized without each insurance plan getting to create limits or deny coverage based on their own internal rules.

Let’s look at the options for this couple:

1) Continuing existing employer-sponsored coverage. What is the monthly premium? What are the deductibles and copayment amounts? What about drug coverage? List of in-network providers as this will change as well. It is important to create a spreadsheet of these key elements to help with the next step assessments.

2) Explore if an employer-sponsored plan is available through your wife’s employer. What are the monthly premiums? What are the deductibles and copayments? Drug coverage? Same key questions. Build replies into the spreadsheet (Note: Wife’s employer did not offer insurance to their employees.)

3) If Nos. 1 and 2 are not options, move to the state or federal-sponsored marketplace/health care exchange. It is easily available on the webpage with an online application process. The insurance plans/companies that are selling in the state are listed along with contact information for questions. After completing the application, the site will advise insurance options along with monthly premiums. It will also advise if you may qualify for assistance with the monthly premiums due to income thresholds. It is regular insurance but packaged uniquely to address the individual coverage (and spousal) options. Use the spreadsheet to complete the same questions for any plan offered through the exchange: Monthly premiums, copayments, deductibles, etc. Call 1-855-944-3246 with questions and/or go to yourhealthidaho.org. There is an annual open enrollment period but with the retirement, the special enrollment exception will apply.

4) If your state has expanded Medicaid (as Idaho did), and if your income has significantly been impacted, you may qualify for Medicaid health insurance as Medicaid is considered the payer of last resource. An online application is available through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. If additional questions, call 877-456-1233.

Health care coverage is essential as we age but realizing options and doing some leg work will ensure a more informed outcome.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

