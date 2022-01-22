Health Care Buzz: Tidbits for 2022, part 1

As we look to the beginning of another highly stressful health care year, there are many continuing changes from insurance plans as well as updates on Medicare. In the next two issues, we will lay out some of the upcoming topics as they have significant impact to the patients in our communities.

Additionally, we will continue to address the scams that put us at risk for identify theft through various means — emails, phone or messaging.

Medicare

Traditional Medicare Premiums & Deductibles:

Every year, the Medicare Trust Fund Board evaluates the solvency of the Part A hospital inpatient and skilled nursing facility benefits. With the baby boomers moving to Medicare, the strain on the tax-based/employment-based funds is significant. Since 2008, Medicare has paid out more than it has collected into the trust fund. According to the 2021 report, the Medicare Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund (think big savings account that pays Part A claims from collected taxes associated with employment) will be depleted if health care expenses continue to exceed money flowing in. Without new legislation, it is estimated that by 2026, Medicare Part A may only be able to pay for 91% of the costs it covers today — more insolvent than bankrupt. (Remember, Part B/outpatient services and physician care and Part D/prescription coverage have monthly premiums to help offset the increasing costs.)

If you have worked at least 40 quarters and had Medicare taxes withheld, there is no Part A monthly premium due. If only worked 30-39 quarters, it is $274 monthly to buy Part A. If you worked less than 30 quarters, it is $499.

Inpatient every 60-day deductible: $1,556 Part B annual deductible: $233

All Medicare enrollees pay Part B/output services and physician services monthly premiums — whether you have Traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage. The monthly premium is $170.10 but an extra amount is due if your income is above a certain income threshold. (Referred to as an Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount/IRMAA) Part D’s average monthly premium of $50 is also impacted by the income thresholds that will increase this amount if applicable.

With the great resignations/retirements of 2021 and into 2022, there will be additional impacts on Medicare as employed workers will have the option to move from commercial to Medicare at age 65.

Medicare Advantage/Part C:

By enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan, the deductibles and monthly premiums will be dependent on which plan is purchased. Each plan is sold county specific.

The enrollee elects off Traditional/Original Medicare and agrees to the MA plans package of services -which cannot be less than what Traditional Medicare covers.

Medicare Savings Program:

If you or someone you know is having trouble paying for health care costs, there may be ways to save money on Medicare premiums and other costs. In some cases, Medicare Savings Program may also help with deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments if certain conditions are met. Learn more by visiting Medicare.gov to see if you qualify.

In Part 2 we will highlight for 2022:

More on the great resignation/retirement impact to health care options.

New patient-centered regulations: No Surprise Bill Act; interoperability; and more on transparency from 2021. This will include provider feedback as hospitals and physicians have distinct requirements.

Electronic medical records, reports and itemized statements — and how to make them much more patient friendly.

COVID: Many insurance plan changes with waived copayments; telehealth long term coverage options; assistance with patient financial navigators — yep, we continue to need continual overall enhanced understanding of how our actual insurance works when used, how my insurance will pay, what does a medical necessity denial actually mean and options with increasing high deductible out-of-pocket amounts — especially for those who are suffering from health impacts/health care bills from COVID.

As always, please feel free to submit your questions or requests for additional topics to the below email address. There are plenty of challenges with clear, easy-to-understand communications in health care. We are here to help where we can. Happy healthy 2022!

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

