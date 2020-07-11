Health Care Buzz: Tell me more about Medicare Advantage-Part C

Each Medicare Advantage plan has a list of in-network health care providers — hospitals, DME, physicians, outpatient treatment centers, skilled nursing centers and home health. Carefully assess your personal list of providers against the in-network list as there will be a significant cost to access an out-of-network provider.

Once the initial review of providers is done, look at the list of prescription drugs you are taking. Each plan has a list of drugs they cover with the out-of-pocket amount for each. When using a trusted insurance broker to guide you, review the drug list as this will likely be the most challenging to ensure you have a) your drugs included in the plan’s list, b) the tier they fall into and c) the amount you are paying for each. Each plan will have a different list so due diligence with this one is important.

Lastly, out-of-network costs can sneak up on you if you aren’t aware of the limited coverage area of the plan you select. If you are going to travel, traditional Medicare may be the better option since it has no network issues. Emergent care should always be covered by any Medicare Advantage plan.