Health Care Buzz: Summer scams

It is always time to prevent fraud and protect your Medicare number. Did someone call (or email or text) demanding your Medicare number? Don’t share it. Report it. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission/FTC got almost a million reports about impersonation scammers: fake government agents, pretend grandkids, bogus sweethearts, and others who took almost $2.3 billion from people across the country. So far this year, impersonation scams are still the most-reported fraud.

Scammers keep changing their stories to catch you off guard. Some scams may even ask you for your Medicare number. If anyone surprises you with a call, email, text or message on social media and asks for money or personal information — no matter what story they tell — it is likely a scam.

Email scams continue falling into categories.

• Rewards/Free/You are a winner. Recent ones include: “You get a chance to win a Best Buy $500 gift card. Hurry up, the number of prizes to be won is limited. Just answer the survey to ensure you are entered.” Others include the same format – you won or need to send survey information which will only take a minute. Costco, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Shell gas card. Scam? Absolutely. Look at the email addresses for the key: Adam@ililii.basebastill.com & Adam@askvik.abilitarian.biz. All examples required "taking a survey" which would have exposed your device as well as other items of potential identity theft.

• Renewals/Expiration notices. Recent examples include: “Urgent, your Norton (virus security) expired. Reactivate today to limit your risk.” “McCaff—(another virus security system)-has expired. Confirmation needed so you are eligible for a 50% renewal discount.” “Thanks for using Norton’s LifeLock Computer protection plan for the last 2 yrs. Your subscription has been auto-renewed and your account card has been debited by $589.78.” In all examples, were any of these valid before receipt of the emails? Always look at every email address: Genarobotner6224@gmail.com; pecials@eml.cigar.com; f@campiqueity.com; & Admin@majedu.phaulthony.com. All are scams. Do not reach out as they will pressure you to provide details, like checking your credit card to ensure nothing was charged in error! WOW – big red flag.

Here are the golden rules to protect your identity and resources:

Never give your personal information to anyone.

Never click or go to a link unless you requested the information or reference from a trusted source.

Never return a call or answer a call from an unknown number.

Always read the email address and when in doubt, do a search for credibility.

Always report any fraud to the Federal Trade Commission/FTC. Be sure to sign up to get your free alerts or to file a complaint, go to http://www.ftc.gov/complaint or call customer services 202-326-2222. And/or ReportFraud.ftc.gov and outline what the scam was/FTC specifically.

All historic articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage: PFNFinc.com. The Foundation is an Idaho-based, family foundation formed in 2017. 208-423-9036 for more information. (Do you have a topic for Healthcare Buzz? Send it to daylee1@mindspring.com. Thanks!)