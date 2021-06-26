Health Care Buzz: Summer scams

Summer is here and boy, is it hot! And unfortunately, so are the scams so let’s ensure we are not victims to “free/just click or call,” or “family member is out of country/in trouble” or “your credit card may have been used/click or call to confirm.” All of these are hooks to get us to reach out and then the identify theft or loss of funds begins.

Let’s look at some recent examples to stay on high alert

Examples of email scams—Hot spots

Rental Car

The Federal Trade Commission continues to provide ongoing alerts of deadly scams.

With the high cost of car rentals, the scammers have started a new hustle. Scammers are posing as rental car companies, setting up their own website and advertising fake customer service phone numbers, all to convince travelers they are legit. Then they are asking people to prepay for the rental with a gift card or prepaid debit card. ALERT! Never pay for anything with a prepaid card, it is just giving the scammers your money. When in doubt, do a web search for the company with key words like scam, complaint or review. Always report any potential scam directly to the FTC at consumer.ftc.gov/articles/paying-scammers-gift-cards.

Amazon