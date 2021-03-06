Health Care Buzz: Special enrollment period open for Your Health Idaho

In March 2020 we did a three-part series on understanding the marketplace/exchanges included in the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, effective with passage in 2010. (All historical Health Care Buzz articles are on the PFNF webpage.) Normal special enrollment periods are offered to individuals and families who have had a significant life event — like moving or loss of employer-sponsored health insurance. This unique special enrollment period is for anyone who is uninsured — for any reason — and would like to take advantage of the insurance offered through the marketplace along with the potential for financial assistance with the monthly premiums. There are local navigators to help answer questions but the application process is simple and can provide a snapshot of coverage options. “Most people are surprised to hear that more than 80% of those enrolled with Your Health Idaho are eligible for lower-cost insurance, with many paying $0 per month,” per Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. (Idaho 6 News) This process could also identify if there is alternative coverage under the state Medicaid expanded insurance benefit.