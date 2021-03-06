Health Care Buzz: Special enrollment period open for Your Health Idaho

A special enrollment period for Your Health Idaho is open between March 1 and March 31 for eligible uninsured Idaho residents to sign up for health insurance. Your Health Idaho joined all state-based and federal marketplaces/exchanges in offering a special enrollment period.
In March 2020 we did a three-part series on understanding the marketplace/exchanges included in the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, effective with passage in 2010. (All historical Health Care Buzz articles are on the PFNF webpage.) Normal special enrollment periods are offered to individuals and families who have had a significant life event — like moving or loss of employer-sponsored health insurance. This unique special enrollment period is for anyone who is uninsured — for any reason — and would like to take advantage of the insurance offered through the marketplace along with the potential for financial assistance with the monthly premiums. There are local navigators to help answer questions but the application process is simple and can provide a snapshot of coverage options. “Most people are surprised to hear that more than 80% of those enrolled with Your Health Idaho are eligible for lower-cost insurance, with many paying $0 per month,” per Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. (Idaho 6 News) This process could also identify if there is alternative coverage under the state Medicaid expanded insurance benefit.
By going to yourhealthidaho.org, residents can learn about the options available, insurance agents who are trained to provide education on plan purchases, enrollment counselors in your area and other tools. By using the webpage, select “Find Help,” input your ZIP code and you can identify a list of trained insurance agents and/or enrollment counselors in your area. Questions? Call 1-855-944-3246 as with the marketplace/exchange, insurance is available with potential financial assistance options. With so many in the country impacted by loss of employment or reduced employment or self- employed with no health insurance, the marketplace/exchange is an excellent option. Act fast to take advantage of this insurance option with coverage effective April 1.
REMINDER: With the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations, remember, the COVID-19 vaccine will be paid for through funding authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act/CARES. When patients are registering for the vaccine, they are asked to bring their insurance card with their insurance billed for the administrating/giving of the vaccine. Under the CARES Act, the administration charge will be paid for by the insurance plan. There is no out-of-network penalty if the patient goes to an out-of-network provider to receive the vaccination. “Providers are prohibited by agreement with the U.S. Government from billing patients for the vaccine or its administration, including balance billing.” If you don’t have insurance, ask about assistance through special funding in the CARES Act under HRSA. (Hint: when in doubt, ask the health care provider when getting your vaccine. No surprises.)
UPDATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed until the third quarter of 2021. Our community outreach education will resume when it is safe for all of us. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. See you in mid-2021!
