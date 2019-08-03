{{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Trade Commission has published some excellent ways to stop unwanted calls. Always report unwanted calls to the FTC at www.ftc.gov/complaint. Be a squeaky wheel so the FTC can “see” the magnitude of the issue.

Scammers do not care if you’re on the National Do Not Call Registry. That is why your best defense against unwanted calls is to block the calls. What type of call-blocking will depend on the technology you are using — mobile, traditional landline or home phone that makes calls over the internet (VoIP).

Let’s walk through some “nuts and bolts” for blocking unwanted calls:

Robocalls:

  • If you answer your phone and it is a recorded message instead of a live person, it is a robocall. Report robocalls at donotcall.gov/. Remember, if you don’t know the number that is calling, don’t answer the call. Ever.

Caller ID Spoofing:

  • Don’t trust your caller ID. We have previously alerted you that the scammers are getting more sophisticated by using local area codes and local 3-digit prefix. It looks local so you feel like it is safe to answer it. Wrong. (See Robocalls for the same guidance.)

How to register for the Do Not Call registration?

More resources:

Homework assignment:

  • Learn more about what the FTC is doing to help consumers. Sign up through their webpage for ongoing FTC alerts.
  • We will be covering many “hot off the press” scams at the upcoming “Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors” free boot camp. Join us from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept 28 at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls. All ages are welcome. No pre-registration required. More fun in Sept!

All articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage at PFNFinc.com.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

