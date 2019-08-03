The Federal Trade Commission has published some excellent ways to stop unwanted calls. Always report unwanted calls to the FTC at www.ftc.gov/complaint. Be a squeaky wheel so the FTC can “see” the magnitude of the issue.
Scammers do not care if you’re on the National Do Not Call Registry. That is why your best defense against unwanted calls is to block the calls. What type of call-blocking will depend on the technology you are using — mobile, traditional landline or home phone that makes calls over the internet (VoIP).
Let’s walk through some “nuts and bolts” for blocking unwanted calls:
Robocalls:
- If you answer your phone and it is a recorded message instead of a live person, it is a robocall. Report robocalls at donotcall.gov/. Remember, if you don’t know the number that is calling, don’t answer the call. Ever.
Caller ID Spoofing:
- Don’t trust your caller ID. We have previously alerted you that the scammers are getting more sophisticated by using local area codes and local 3-digit prefix. It looks local so you feel like it is safe to answer it. Wrong. (See Robocalls for the same guidance.)
How to register for the Do Not Call registration?
- Go to www.donotcall.gov/.
More resources:
- You can get a call-blocking app for your mobile phone at ctia.org, a website for the U.S. wireless communications industry. The site lists apps specific to Android, Blackberry or other mobile devices. Take a look at the FTC’s media page: www.ftc.gov/news-events/media-resources/do-not-call-registry/robocalls.
Homework assignment:
- Learn more about what the FTC is doing to help consumers. Sign up through their webpage for ongoing FTC alerts.
- We will be covering many “hot off the press” scams at the upcoming “Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors” free boot camp. Join us from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept 28 at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls. All ages are welcome. No pre-registration required. More fun in Sept!
All articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage at PFNFinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.