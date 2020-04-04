Health Care Buzz: Scams just keep coming

If you feel threatened or you accidentally gave information that could be used to steal your identify, act rapidly. However, remember the golden rule that will help reduce the risk:

Never answer a number you do not know. They can leave a message if it is important.

Never give any personal information. Ever.

Emails

With so many having concerns regarding their financial situation, the email scams are even more targeted. Watch for these frauds:

A) There are more “you have won funds” in a sweepstake scams. (You can’t win if you didn’t enter.)

B) Your internet provider’s “last warning” as your credit card is rejected. Just provide all the updated information to ensure there is no disruption. (With essential information being conducted through the internet, this scam feeds on fear of loosing contact with loved ones, school/instruction, and more.)

C) A payment has been lost. “We are sorry for the delay on this payment. It is due to the COVID-19 issue. NOTE: Do check the attached payment for confirmation.” (Very frightening as this is a vague notice and yet money is involved. But never click on any attachment. Ever.)

Continue to stay vigilant thru these difficult times while you protect your personal information and avoid identify theft.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

