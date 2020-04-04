Health Care Buzz: Scams just keep coming

We have all learned a new word: COVID-19 or coronavirus. Our norms have changed, which can easily lead to our guard being down during these uncertain times. And yes, the scammers are out stronger than ever.
Let’s look at multiple schemes and ensure we continue to be diligent — to both calls and email.
Calls
IRS: As I was writing this article, I received a robo-call that there would be a warrant for my arrest due to back unpaid taxes and to keep this from happening, contact this number immediately. WOW! Never call back. Never answer as the call went to voicemail. Report these calls immediately to Federal Trade Commission: ftc.gov/complaint or call 202-322-2222.
Social Security: With additional questions regarding the coronavirus-related stimulus payment, people on Social Security may be vulnerable to a scam call. If anyone calls with information to help you get your check faster or threatens to withhold the check/direct deposit unless you provide information — such as Social Security number, address, date of birth, mailing address, banking info or other personal information — hang up. The Social Security Administration will never call you unless you initiated the original call. Yep, they use the mail service to communicate. (Unless they are returning your call.) Call 800-772-1213 with concerns and questions.
If you feel threatened or you accidentally gave information that could be used to steal your identify, act rapidly. However, remember the golden rule that will help reduce the risk:
Never answer a number you do not know. They can leave a message if it is important.
Never give any personal information. Ever.
Emails
With so many having concerns regarding their financial situation, the email scams are even more targeted. Watch for these frauds:
A) There are more “you have won funds” in a sweepstake scams. (You can’t win if you didn’t enter.)
B) Your internet provider’s “last warning” as your credit card is rejected. Just provide all the updated information to ensure there is no disruption. (With essential information being conducted through the internet, this scam feeds on fear of loosing contact with loved ones, school/instruction, and more.)
C) A payment has been lost. “We are sorry for the delay on this payment. It is due to the COVID-19 issue. NOTE: Do check the attached payment for confirmation.” (Very frightening as this is a vague notice and yet money is involved. But never click on any attachment. Ever.)
Continue to stay vigilant thru these difficult times while you protect your personal information and avoid identify theft.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation.
