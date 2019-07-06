Is the government calling? The short answer — very unlikely. However, it is difficult to ignore a call that appears to be from the IRS or the Social Security Administration.
In addition to the ongoing call scams, the United States Postal Service has seen an increase in Social Security mail fraud. Let’s discuss both scams and what to do.
1) “Social Security imposters top IRS in consumer loss reports” — Federal Trade Commission, April 2019
2) An advertisement in the mail that is from a private company or a scammer. Per the Office of Inspector General’s Fraud alert: “ United States law prohibits people or non-government businesses from using words or emblems that mislead others.” This advertising leads people to believe that they represent or are endorsed by Social Security.
What to do?
Calls: The IRS will never call you. End of story. The Social Security Administration will never just randomly call you.
You may get a follow-up call from your request but you had initiated the original call. This is the only appropriate call from the SSA.
Never give anyone your Social Security number, your date of birth, or any other personal identifiers – these are key to creating identify theft. (PS Remember, you have a new Medicare unique number, separate from your SS number. Protect that number too.)
Mail: If you have an advertisement from the mail that you believe is misleading, please send the complete advertisement — including the envelopment it came in — to the Office of Inspector General Fraud Hotline, Social Security Administration, P.O. Box 17768, Baltimore, MD 21235 What if they demand information or payment to “help me?” It is reported that threats are being made that your Social Security number has been “breached” and that you owe funds or it will be suspended. Or you can pay with a pre-paid gift card. Or you can give them your bank information to clear any outstanding amounts. None of this is appropriate. Just hang up. You never should have answered a number you don’t know, but just in case you did, it is time to hang up and call the SSA yourself at 1-800-772-1213. We will be covering many “hot off the press” scams at the upcoming “Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors” free boot camp. Join us from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at CSI Fine Arts building. All ages welcome. No pre-registration required.
Homework assignment: Do an internet search under the Federal Trade Commission/Scams and continue your educational journey. Sign up for alerts from the FTC as they are timely and excellent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.