Taenia Hudson, the senior medicare patrol coordinator at the College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging, shared with us a hot new issue impacting our senior population – genetic testing fraud.
Here is how it works:
1) A company offers free testing without a treating physician’s order and then they bill Medicare. Hint: A physician order is required for all covered services to Medicare. There are minor exceptions for some wellness testing.
2) The tests can go by many names, but some that are advertised are DNA, dementia and Parkinson’s testing.
3) A company provides a test or screening that you never requested or that you do not need.
4) Medicare is billed for the unnecessary tests.
5) When Medicare denies the genetic test claim, which is likely as there is very limited testing covered, the patient could be on the hook for the entire cost of the test. The average is $9,000 to $11,000 and billable to the patient as a denied service.
How did they get your Medicare number and other information? Did someone call and offer a free screening for a potentially serious medical condition? “Just give us your Medicare number, and we can bill this on your behalf.” Never give out your Medicare number, Social Security number or date of birth. Assume nothing is free with Medicare.
What to do:
1) Always read any Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits that come from Medicare. It will list all services that were billed under your Medicare number. Did you have these services? Did your doctor order these tests?
2) If you have questions, there is a Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) to help you protect yourself from Medicare fraud while detecting fraud and reporting your concerns.
3) Call 877-808-2468 or CSI OOA 208-736-2122. Visit www.smpresource.org for more information.
We will be covering many ‘hot off the press’ scams at the upcoming “Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors” free boot camp. Join us on Sat, Sept 28th, CSI Fine Arts, 8:30 am-12:00 noon. All ages welcome. No pre-registration required. More fun in Sept!
Homework assignment: Do the internet search for more information on the Senior Medicare Patrol in your area and share with your family and friends.
