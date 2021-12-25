Health Care Buzz: Scams don’t take a holiday break ... unfortunately

As we all enjoy this special holiday season, it is unfortunate but this is also a prime time for scams. They continue to use fear of unknown charges, identify theft scenarios and basic dishonesty, but all with the appearance of an authentic email.

Let’s look at some recent “holiday” scams so we can stay alert, prepared and remain safe.

Email scamsOrder placed notifications:

PayPal: “Thank you for your order” and informed you that it will be charged to your PayPal account, or your existing account, even if you don’t have one.

Example: Lists item/camera. If any questions, call the 1-888 number. You never ordered the camera so you quickly try to call. But ALWAYS look first at the email address: Info<elbro62829@gmail.com. SCAM.

Amazon: “Thank you for your order. If you did not order this, please call” 1-844 number. There is a picture of the item that you “ordered.” They will advise when it is shipped. Email address: Invoice <jerrykonda@gmail.com. SCAM.

Doesn’t include the company name, just “thank you for choosing us.” Please find the attached receipt. If you wish to cancel, call 1-860#. Wow – two major danger alerts: never open an attachment or go to a link unless it is known and look at the email address: Invoice Details<cman79789@gmail.com. SCAM.

“Thank you for shopping with us. We have automatically renewed your 1-year plan. We have charged $375.99 for the subscription.” Invoice number listed. We tried to contact you, but no answer. If questions, please call 1-888 number. Alert: This is a known business but unknown about any service contract. Email address: GK_Order_388<5742261117@dru.ac.th. SCAM

Multiple notices by FedEx (even with the FedEx logo included) of when your package is scheduled for delivery. “Delivery requires a signature from someone at delivery address. We made attempts. Don’t wait until the next business day. Pick up your package today by going to the tracking number (link).” Lots of details to add to the credibility of the link. Email address: Each day it is a different one. Michellemark2340@outlook.com, Jeremiahcole100@outlook.com. SCAM.

Internet provider notifications

Multiple notices regarding “Important Valued Customer. You can now update your new internet email by clicking here to update all your billing information. But failure to do this very soon will result in being unable to access your old version account.” Email address: service@eathlink.net<no-reply@ amazon.com. SCAM.

“Writing to let you know that your email address is almost out of storage space. For instructions on how to free up your space, go to the link provided.” Email address: supportelk@earthlink.net<support@scienceinsport-sa.com. SCAM

Hint: When receiving these and this is your internet provider, always reach out directly to the provider- never go to a link or use anything in the scam emails.

Your password is at risk

“Someone who knows your password is attempting to sign-in to your account. It lists the time and item that was being purchased. If this is not you, call customer service.” It does not list a vendor where it was purchased so essentially, you feel you have no choice but to call the 1-804 number to find out more. Nope — look at the email address: Amazon <maneshkrfd@gmail.com. SCAM.

Golden rules:Never give your personal information to anyone.

Never click or go to a link unless you requested the information or reference from a trusted source.

Always read the email address and when in doubt, do a search for credibility.

Always report any fraud to the Federal Trade Commission. Be sure to sign up to get your free alerts or to file a complaint, go to ftc.gov/complaint or call 202-322-2222.

Note: How wonderful that the Christmas article is our 100th. Wow! Our wish to you and all those around you: lifting you up, sharing the love and the joy in paying it forward in any capacity in your community. Merry Christmas and happy healthy holidays. On to 2022!

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

